For Demi Elliott and the Bolivar-Richburg volleyball team, the climb has been slow but steady.
After leading an inherited program to marks of 15-5 and 16-3 in her first two seasons (2015 and ‘16), Elliott’s charges endured a downswing, winning two matches in each of the next two years. But that 2-15 record in 2018 led to a five-win campaign and a first-round playoff victory in ‘19, which, a year-and-a-half later, has given way to this: A 4-1 start in this truncated spring campaign, including a signature 3-1 triumph over perennial county power Cuba-Rushford in its season-opener.
Yes, a full class cycle since starting anew, the Wolverines have become a league contender once again. But that’s a deserving reward, Elliott said. Because in that time, she’s cultivated a program that eats, breathes and sleeps volleyball.
“Most of my players play all year round,” the sixth-year coach noted. “They’re really committed to that — Octane travel volleyball, some of them play beach travel ball, and they just really put in the work 12 months of the year. When it’s not volleyball season, most of them are doing something in the offseason related to always having a ball in their hand and just getting better and better every year.”
She gets that drive, she happily volunteered, from her mother, decorated Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben.
ELLIOTT, then Kauppinen, starred at Portville under Aaron Decker, leading the Panthers to a New York State Class D title in 2008 while earning first team all-state honors as a setter that same season. She later served as her mom’s JV coach while Unverdorben was at Ellicottville before taking the varsity reins at B-R in 2015.
Unverdorben, of course, has since grown Portville into an NYS powerhouse at both the Class D and C levels. Elliott has worked to create that same kind of foundation at B-R, while still working closely with her mother.
“Now that I’ve been here (six years), between myself and working with my mom, we’ve really tried to just grab these kids and really turn the program around,” said Elliott, who coaches some of Unverdorben’s Octane teams in the offseason. “Hopefully someday we can get to Portville’s level of winning states from our section.
“(But) the two of us just kind of make sure these kids are doing something all year long.”
And that hard work has begun to pay off.
FOR YEARS, Cuba-Rushford had a stranglehold on the league. Indeed, for at least a five-year stretch from 2015 through last season (for when records were readily available), and certainly well before, the Rebels went unbeaten (58-0) in league play en route to five-straight Allegany County titles.
C-R is still the frontrunner, but has also begun to transition with a younger team and new coach, former Rebels standout Madison Crandall. And with both B-R and Houghton having taken a big step forward this year, the path to an Allegany County crown, for the first time in a while, has become a legitimate multi-team race.
Indeed, as of Wednesday, all three teams were tied for first in the league standings (4-1), and all three had beaten each other, with the Wolverines taking down C-R, Houghton nipping B-R in five sets and the Rebels knocking off the previously unbeaten Panthers as part of a current four-match win streak.
B-R FIRST demonstrated that things could be different this year — and that it’s turned the corner as a program — on opening night, when it rallied from a first-set loss to edge the Rebels, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.
“We’ve always battled with Cuba … some years it wasn’t a battle, some years it went to four, five sets, but we could never beat them,” said Elliott, whose team’s only three losses in that 16-3 2016 campaign came to the Rebels, once in the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals. “Of course, you look at the schedule and you’re like, ‘oh my goodness, our first match of the year, we have to face them,’ but it was really good for our kids.
“It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth, so my kids were really excited and proud of themselves to take that home-opener against (them). But we play both of those teams again (so we have our work cut for us.”
AT THE heart of C-R’s early success has been senior right-side hitter Summer Mattison and sophomore middle Brianna Green. The Rebels also have a budding standout in seventh-grader Kendall Tompkins, daughter of former C-R coach Josh Tompkins. Leading the up-and-coming Panthers, among others, has been a trio of sophomores: Jess Prentice, Maddie Paschalis and Emma Retz.
B-R, meanwhile, has transformed its program through the likes of Jianna Nix and Brena Walp. Nix, a key contributor on the basketball team, only first picked up a volleyball two years ago while Walp had enough talent to be moved up to varsity as a seventh-grader. Under Elliott’s direction, they’re now central to the Wolverines’s success.
“Last year was (Jianna’s) first year, and then she put in work with myself and Kelly all summer long,” Elliott said. “Any time she could get her hand on a ball, she was on it. She did travel and now she’s just absolutely amazing; her hitting is just incredible. She’s just a completely different player and you would have thought she’d been playing since she was six years old. It just came natural to her when she picked it up, and she’s doing amazing.”
Of Walp, now a freshman, Elliott added: “She’s another one that, any time, you can’t take a volleyball out of her hand. Other than track, it’s volleyball for her all the way around. Those two definitely have put in the time and it’s definitely shown big time.”
Perhaps just as important to Elliott, in addition to building a winner, is that B-R is doing it from the ground up. This is the first year in her six that the Wolverines have teams at all three levels (varsity, JV and modified).
She’s hoping that’s one more step toward emulating the success her mother’s had at Portville.
“When I started, we just had varsity and modified,” Elliott noted. “This year, it’s (all three). I think both varsity and JV have all played travel ball and really put in the time, so it should be interesting and exciting to see these JV kids come up to varsity because they’re already started so young as seventh-graders.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 volleyball teams in Allegany County:
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Demi Elliott (6th year, 40-49)
League: Allegany County
2019 record/postseason: 5-12; Lyndonville (W, 3-2, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round), Lyons (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinals)
Roster: Emma Murphy (sr., OH), Jianna Nix (jr., MH), Kaitlyn Graves (jr., S), Haley Mascho (so., L), Brena Walp (fr., OH), Kori Thomas (fr., MH), Joey Danaher (8th, RSH), Paige Taylor (sr., RSH), Leila Knight (jr., MH)
From the coach: See above.
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Madison Crandall (1st year, 0-0)
League: Allegany County
2019 record/postseason: 14-3; Bishop Kearney (W, 3-2, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinals), Oakfield-Alabama (W, 3-2, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinals), Bloomfield (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 championship)
Roster: Kendall Tompkins (7th, L/S), Summer Mattison (sr., RSH), Jordyn Beeman (sr., DS), Lauren O’Keefe (fr., OH), Claire Benham (sr., MH), Meghan O’Keefe (jr., OH), Quincy Tyler (jr., S), Ella Jaffe (jr., MH), Brianna Green (so., MH), Cameron Shaw (sr., OH), Desirae Minns (sr., OH/RSH), Leah Fuller (sr., OH/MH)
From the coach: “This team is a very hard-working group. They all play with heart and love the sport. We have four returning starters who have played together for a few years. Along with that, we have six seniors, which is very significant to our team. This team shows up and always enjoys learning more about the game. Their eagerness to play was apparent from day one. I’m excited to see what this season brings.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Lacie Fuller
League: Allegany County
2019 record/postseason: 13-6; Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 first round), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 quarterfinals)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFAST
Coach: Darren Bradt
League: Allegany County
HINSDALE
Coach: Juliann Fair
League: Allegany County
2019 record/postseason: 2-14; Batavia Notre Dame (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 first round)
Roster: Hannah Sutton (so., 5-0, MH), Kylee Leonard (jr., 5-0, S), Larissa Kirtz (sr., 5-0, DS), Ciera Carapellatti (so., 5-0, RSH), Jaylee Jimmerson (so., 5-5, O), Haylee Jozwiak (sr., 5-2, DS), Kenzington Wesley (jr., 5-0, OH), Kendall Tucker (jr., 5-0, DS)
HOUGHTON
Coach: Kathie Hilsher
League: Allegany County
2019 record/postseason: 7-7; Honeoye (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 first round); Hammondsport/Bradford (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 quarterfinals)
Roster: Jess Prentice (so., 5-7, OH), Nicole Torraca (jr., 5-4, S/RS), Noelle Keeler (jr., 5-7, MH), Maddie Paschalis (so., 5-4, S/RS), Emily Tankeh (so., 5-7, OH), Emma Retz (so., 5-8, MH), Jessica Adenuga (so., 5-8, MH/RS), Anna Huizenga (jr., 5-5, RSH/DS)
From the coach: “This team is young and has a lot of individual talent. They are learning to work together, and when they do, they can play a powerful game. They are enthusiastic and work hard. They lost several seniors, including their setter of five years, but I’m confident they will step up to the plate and make a name for themselves.”
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Shannon Steiner (1st year, 0-0)
League: Steuben County
2019 record/postseason: 12-9; Addison (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round), Sodus (W, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinals), LeRoy (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 semifinals)
Roster: Mattie Buckley (sr., 5-4, S), Blakelyann Stonemetz (sr., 5-4, P), Jaelyn Knapp (jr., 5-7, OH), Kaylee Coleman (jr., 5-8, OH), Brooklyn Stisser (jr., 5-8, MH), Danielle Clover (jr., 5-4, P), Marley Adams (jr., 5-7, MH), Emma Dunaway (so, 5-5, RSH)
From the coach: “The girls have been playing together for many years. They have great talent on and off the volleyball court. They are a very cohesive group who are very motivated to learn and improve.”