A handful of its closest counterparts have crossed the threshold in recent years.
The Franklinville girls basketball team won back-to-back sectional titles in 2018 and ‘19. Allegany-Limestone joined the Panthers as a sectional titleist at Jamestown Community College two years ago.
Olean High played in multiple Class B championship contests in the last five seasons (2017 and ‘19), though it fell short in each.
And that brings us to perhaps the biggest question pertaining to the Big 30 girls programs in Cattaraugus County this winter: Will this be the year that Portville takes its turn in a title game?
The Panthers have been one of the most consistently solid local teams of late, forging a regular-season record of 83-27 (.755) since 2016. And in that time, they’ve come painfully close, reaching the Section 6 Class C1 semifinals in each of the last two years before falling just short (in 2019, they dropped a 57-52 decision to Chautauqua Lake; last year, they were stunned by a Falconer team they’d handled twice in the regular season).
Entering this COVID-shortened 2021 campaign, they figure, at the very least, to once again be a contender.
OH, PORTVILLE, has some significant holes to fill. The Panthers lost a pair of key players from last year’s 16-6 team: Shayla Wilhelm, a strong post presence who averaged eight points and 11 rebounds and, most glaringly, Karly Welty, a three-time Class C all-state and four-time Big 30 all-star selection who last year set the school’s career scoring record (on both the boys’ and girls’ sides).
But they also return three starters, including Karly’s younger sister Mallory, a Third Team Big 30 all-star who averaged 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and the other half of their dynamic frontcourt duo — 6-footer Lillian Bentley, a rising star who averaged 10 points and seven rebounds as an eighth-grader.
In addition, they’ve welcomed back a quasi-fourth starter in Mallory’s twin sister Mia, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in last year’s season-opener after having just returned from tearing her other ACL during the previous soccer season.
That, plus the impressive depth Portville has displayed in the early going (it’s had at least 10 players reach the scoring column in each of its four games) has the Panthers excited about its prospects over the next six weeks.
And that excitement has, so far, been justified.
PCS has gotten off to a 4-0 start, winning the first three of those by an average of 29 points.
“IT’S GOING to take a team effort to fill (Shayla and Karly’s shoes), but this year’s team seems up to the challenge,” coach Inga Welty noted. “Mallory will be counted on to run the point after the graduation of her sister. Lilly really started to come into her own as the season progressed and even though she’s only a freshman, we would only expect her numbers to climb.
“Teagan Kosinski, a defensive specialist, became a starter after Mia went down last year. She really worked on her shot over the summer and showed improvement overall during the preseason. With Mia returning after back-to-back season-ending surgeries, we find ourselves in good shape moving forward.”
Of the experience her team possesses despite the loss of an integral piece such as Karly Welty, now playing at Alfred University, the elder Welty added: “Both Reggie (Tkacik) and Hailey (Keim) each played significant minutes and were starters for some games last season. This gives us six seasons players at the varsity level.
“That only bodes well for this year’s group.”
FOR MANY of those peers in Cattaraugus County, the outlook is a bit clouded.
Franklinville has officially begun anew after the graduation of Dani Haskell, one of the greatest players in Big 30 history who set the Section 6 scoring mark and led the Panthers to five-straight sectional title appearances (and two crowns), two trips to the state championship game and one NYS title. First-year coach Samantha Kuhn has taken over for noted coach Allan Dunlap, who stepped down after last season.
Third-year Olean coach Chelsea Bowker has everybody back from last winter, including senior guard Chrissy Martin (averaging 12 points in the early going), and that group has gotten off to an encouraging 2-1 start. But the Huskies are also looking to build off a 3-18 campaign.
Allegany-Limestone has a solid core in lone senior Devin Ralston and juniors Gianna DeRose and Jenna Louser, but is also transitioning under a new coach, Katie Duggan, and hoping to improve upon a four-win campaign.
Portville, meanwhile, after a glittering 19-2 season in 2018-19 and last year’s 16-6 campaign which ended with a surprise loss, seems to still be in “win now” mode.
FOR AS successful as the Panthers have been, they’re looking to end a 10-year title game drought. They last played for a Class C championship in 2010-11, Welty’s second year at the helm, suffering a heartbreaking 66-64 loss to Randolph. Since then, they’ve fallen in the semis on three occasions.
But they understand it won’t be easy.
Among those standing in the way are Randolph, led by one of Chautauqua-Cattaraugus’ top players in Sydney Hvizdzak, and the same Falconer team that ousted Portville last year, which has back its top four four scorers. The Panthers went 4-0 against those teams in last year’s regular season en route to a second-place finish in the CCAA East I standings (behind Franklinville) and will see each twice again in 2021.
Welty’s team, however, appears up to the task.
“Without (early-season) tournaments and a complete schedule, it will be our league games that are most challenging,” said Welty, who owns a career mark of 149-77 (.660) over 11 seasons. “I think Randolph has the best player in the league in Sydney, with a great core of players around her, and therefore is probably the favorite. I would think Falconer, who only graduated one starter, could battle for the title too …
“I’m optimistic that we are going to be in that mix as well. No matter the opponent, the expectation is that our team will go out and strive to do our best and be tough every night.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Katie Duggan (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA West I
2019-20 record/postseason: 4-18; Newfane (W, 61-44, Sec. 6, Class B2 first round); Southwestern (L, 53-24, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Devin Ralston (5-7, sr., G, 7 points), Gianna DeRose (5-5, jr., G, 8 points), Maddie Callen (5-6, so., G/F, 4 points), Anna Wolfgang (5-10, jr., F/C), Tenley Hemphill (5-8, jr., F/C), Emily Lippert (5-4, jr., G), Sidney Gleason (5-9, jr., F), Jenna Louser (5-8, jr., F, 2 points), Elizabeth Stayer (5-3, so., G), Olivia Paterniti (5-3, so., G)
From the coach: “This year is my first year coaching varsity. I have five players from JV last year. We play well as a team; these girls are ready and push each other every practice. I am taking everything (former A-L coach) Frank Martin taught me and will try my best. I believe in these girls.”
ARCHBISHOP WALSH
Coach: Matthew Kichman (4th year, 8-49)
League: Independent Athletic Conference
2019-20 record/postseason: 3-15; West Seneca Christian (W, 44-34, IAC semifinal); New Life Christian (L, 49-32, IAC championship)
Roster: Abby Bailey (5-2, jr., G, 3 points), Keely Policastro (5-9, jr., G/F, 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds), Noella Policastro (5-10, jr., G/F, 12.2 points, 3.2 assists), Catherine Przybyla (5-9, G), Payton Howard (5-10, so., F, 6 points, 4.8 rebounds), Bobbi Kirkwood (5-10, F, 4 points, 6.2 rebounds), Saba Parveen (5-6, so., G, 1.2 points, 1.8 rebounds), Mychal Forney (8th)
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Matt Minnekine (3rd year, girls, 15-26)
League: CCAA East II
2019-20 record/postseason: 6-14; Chautauqua Lake (L, 69-19, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Macy Pritchard (5-5, sr., G), Alex Minnekine (5-3, jr., G), Morganne Chapman (5-5, sr., G), Destynee Lee (5-6, jr., G/F), Lexi Mikowicz (5-6, sr., F), Onalee Osgood (5-8, so., F), Grace Zalwsky (5-7, jr., G), Rose Ellis (5-3, sr., G), Amaya Smith (5-3, jr., G), Haley Dorman (5-10, sr., C), Ella Golley (5-9, sr., C), Hailie Covell (5-6, jr., F)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Chelsea Cole (3rd year, 18-24)
League: CCAA East II
2019-20 record/postseason: 8-13; Salamanca (L, 63-34, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Emilee Ruiz (jr., G), Harley Ficek (jr., C/F), Allison Rowland (so., G), Breanna Freaney (sr., C), Courtney Sexton (sr., G), Jenna Hadley (sr., F), Jill Tomsick (sr., G), Carly Neuman (jr., F), Marissa Clark (jr., F), Ryah Quinn (so., F)
From the coach: “We have many new girls at the varsity level this year and look forward to working together as a team. With a shorter season comes many challenges, but we are excited to play.”
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Samantha Kuhn (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA East II
2019-20 record/postseason: 18-5; Frewsburg (W, 44-39, OT, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal), Randolph (W, 60-53, Sec. 6 Class C2 semifinal), Holland (L, 60-59, Sec. 6 Class C2 championship)
Roster: Delaney Pfeiffer (jr., G), Sophia Bentley (5-3, fr., G), Megan Jackson (5-9, so., F), Kaylee Brennan (5-7, sr., G/F), Emily Ossont (5-7, jr., G/F), MaKaelynn Graves (5-9, sr., F), Sarah Courtney (5-6, so., G), Anna Slavinski (5-8, so., C), Mikayla Tatlow (5-4, jr., F), Tarryn Herman (5-7, jr., G), Olivia Frank (5-6, fr., G)
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN
Coach: Sarah Hutter (19th year, 204-121)
League: Independent Athletic Conference
2019-20 record/postseason: 16-1; St. Mary’s for Deaf (W, 49-6, IAC semifinals), Archbishop Walsh (W, 49-32, IAC championship)
Roster: Brightleen Ngunyi (5-10, so., F), Destinee Ayoh (5-1, sr., G), Gabriele da Silva (5-2, jr., G), Ava Hoskins (5-8, sr., F), Avalyn Rhodes (5-6, F), Ariyanah Bluntt (5-5, F)
From the coach: “New Life Christian looks to defend its IAC championship. NLCS will be led by All-IAC First Team performer Brightleen Ngunyi and senior guard Destinee Ayoh (Second Team All-IAC). Although still learning the game, Brightleen’s size and athletic ability make her a headache for opposing teams.”
OLEAN HIGH
Coach: Chelsea Bowker (3rd year, 23-21)
League: CCAA West I
2019-20 record/postseason: 3-18; Dunkirk (L, Sec. 6 Class B1 first round)
Roster: Sarah Thomas (jr., G), Chrissy Martin (5-9, sr., G/F), Norah Sweitzer (5-6, sr., G), Anayah Parks-Barker (jr., G), Hayleigh Federowicz (5-6, sr., G/F), Leah Williams (so., G/F), Micheyla Williams (5-7, sr., F/C), Nicole Foster (5-11, sr., C)
PIONEER
Coach: Patrick Souder (5th year, 22-63)
League: ECIC Division III
2019-20 record/postseason: 7-14; Starpoint (L, 64-27, Sec. 6 Class A2 first round)
Roster: Teara Tatko (5-5, sr., G), Kristin Morris (5-7, jr., F), Alyssa Boldt (5-8, so., C), Haley Caplinger (5-4, jr., G/F), Delaney Petri (5-7, fr., G/F), Sarah Morris (6-0, fr., F/C), Bailey Weaver (5-6, sr., G), Savannah Lingle (5-11, jr., F), Kyler Felber (5-7, so., G), Myah Fox (6-0, jr., C)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Inga Welty (12th year, 149-77)
League: CCAA East I
2019-20 record/postseason: 16-6; Gowanda (W, 62-14, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinal), Falconer (L, 62-55, Sec. 6 Class C1 semifinal)
Roster: Reggie Tkacik (5-9, sr., G, 3.5 points, 4.9 rebounds), Hailey Keim (5-8, sr., G/F, 3.3 rebounds), Kaedence Ault (5-11, sr., F/C), Mia Hlasnick (5-4, sr., G), Mia Welty (5-5, jr., G), Mallory Welty (5-6, jr., G, 11 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals), Kendall Artlip (5-4, jr., G), Courtney Lyle (5-2, jr., G, Caleigh Zollinger (5-6, jr., F), Jordyn Sickels (5-4, jr., F), Matteson Fries (5-7, jr., F), Teagan Kosinski (5-3, so., G, 2.7 points, 1.7 assists, 1 steal, 2.9 rebounds), Lillian Bentley (6-0, fr., F/C, 10 points, 7.1 rebounds)
From the coach: “Staying healthy with a shortened season is going to be key. I’m a firm believer that team chemistry plays a significant role in team success. The past few years have been about as perfect as it could be and this season I am expecting the same. Besides chemistry, I see work ethic and a positive attitude as being our strengths and the characteristics that will help the girls to achieve team success.
“The newer players have been successful at the JV level and I see them contributing to our success.”
SALAMANCA
Coach: Bryelle Wallin (4th year, 15-48)
League: CCAA East I
2019-20 record/postseason: 9-12; Ellicottville (W, 63-34, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal), Holland (L, 81-50, Sec. 6 Class C2 semifinal)
Roster: Makayla Burch (5-8, sr., F), Karina Crouse (5-9, fr., G/F), Jaeden Hubbard (5-11, sr., F/C, 9.2 points, 10.8 rebounds), Kierstyn Klahn (5-6, jr., G/F), Morgan Maybee (5-6, jr., G/F), Makenzie Oakes (5-3, so., G), Jillian Rea (5-7, jr., G/F), Bella Wolfe (5-10, fr., F), Marla Warrior (5-7, sr., G/F)
From the coach: “This season will be one for growth. We are very young. There is excitement with the youngsters — they are happy to be playing and ready to do the work. Jaeden will have to carry the load for scoring and needs support from Jillian Rea and Marla Warrior. Defense will be key for us this year. (Our league) is loaded with power players (including Randolph’s Sydney Hvizdzak and Portville’s Welty twins).”