WELLSVILLE — Emera Aquila scored goals in each half, delivering a 2-0 victory for the Genesee Valley girls soccer team over Wellsville on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made 11 saves to give the Jaguars a shutout win in Allegany County Div. I play.
Wellsville split time in net for goalkeepers Lauren Viglietta and Makenna Dunbar, who combined for five.
“We’ve played better,” Wellsville coach Erica Aftuck said. “But it’s early in the season and the schedule is very exhausting for the athletes this year playing three games a week. We’ll get better.
“The goalies played great. We had our opportunities, we’ve just got to capitalize.”
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Bradford 11, Kane 0
KANE, Pa. — Mackenzie Lucas’ four-goal performance highlighted a dominant night for Bradford (10-0).
Kelsea Austin (4 assists), Maddi Cowburn (2 assists) and Emiy Morgan scored two goals each. Emily Bosworth also scored a goal and had two assists, while Marissa Miller had two assists and Kiara Hogue assisted on one score. Lea Kakolewski made six saves in net.
St. Marys 3, Port Allegany 1
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A pair of second-half goals, both by Kayla Johnson, put St. Marys ahead for good.
Carlee Ginther scored in the first half, while goalkeeper Olivia Eckles made one save in net.
For Port Allegany (3-4-1), Jessica Borowski scored her first career goal early in the second half.
Port goalie Brielle Budd made 15 saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Cuba-Rushford 2, Hinsdale 0
CUBA — Sofia Riquelme scored late in the first half and Hunter Jahnke added some insurance late in the second to give Cuba-Rushford (1-1) its first win of the season.
Taylor Searle assisted on both goals for the Rebels.
C-R goalkeeper Tara Duvall made four saves in a shutout performance. Hinsdale’s Haylee Jozwiak made nine saves.
“It took us a while to get rolling, especially in the first half, Tara Duvall made a couple of big saves early in the game,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Hinsdale has had a few injuries, so I give them credit for how hard they played with no subs.
Fillmore 4, Bolivar-Richburg 0
FILLMORE — Hope Russell’s two goals led Fillmore (3-0) to a shutout victory.
Russell got the Eagles on the board in the 20th minute, before Shelby Beardsley doubled their lead five minutes later on a goal assisted by Grace Russell.
Hope Russell scored again early in the second half before Grace Russell got a goal of her own several moments after.
“We did a pretty good job in all areas of the game tonight,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. “Our defense played consistent and sound, and kept them out of the offensive third most of the night.”
Preslee Miller and Lizzy Nugent combined for a shutout in goal for the Eagles, and Miller made six saves over her 60 minutes in net.
“Our midfield was linking up front-to-back pretty well, and our front runners were clicking with some good combinations,” Beardsley said. “B-R is playing undermanned right now, so we know we caught them at the right time. Any time you play B-R, you have to be on your game.”
Paige Taylor made 10 saves for the Wolverines (1-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 4, Friendship 0
BELFAST — Belfast used goals from four different players in a shutout victory.
Harley Proctor, Mary Hamer, Anna Drozdowski and Alicia Borden scored for the Bulldogs (2-1). Drozdowski, Hannah Southwick-Powers and Cassandra Guilford each marked an assist.
Belfast’s Katlin Sadler had three saves in a shutout.
Neveah Ross made 11 saves for Friendship (0-2).
ECIC DIV. III Pioneer 1, Depew/Cleveland Hill 0
YORKSHIRE — Jill Byers scored in the second half to lift Pioneer (1-1) in its first victory.
Grace Heppner had seven saves in net for the Panthers, ensuring a shutout.