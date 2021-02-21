Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.