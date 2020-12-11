OLEAN — This year’s local ceremony of the “Worldwide Candle Lighting,” in memory of all children who have passed away too soon, will be held virtually for the first time in individual homes with sign-on to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting, the event held in communities around the globe is organized by The Compassionate Friends and held every year on the second Sunday in December with candles lit at 7 p.m. in every time zone.
As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lit in the next, creating a 24-hour wave of light that encircles the globe.
Participants must pre-register in advance to attend the virtual candle lighting at the following link: https://www.compassionatefriends.org/virtual-worldwide-candle-lighting/. Participants will be given an individual unique link when they register in advance to be able to join the webinar from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device. They will also be given an individual link and passcode for use only by them.
In the meantime, those interested are asked to post names, photos and memories of children on the Facebook local 2020 Worldwide Candlelighting Event Page which can be found at https://fb.me/e/1LU3lmKnJ. Ornaments may also be placed on the white Children's Memorial Tree located in Olean's Lincoln Park on the State Street side of the park, across the street from the City of Olean Municipal Building.
Beth and Kathy Boser, the mother and grandmother of Noah Boser, who died in 2002 at the age of 7 months while in the care of a local daycare provider, have sponsored the local Olean ceremony in his memory for the past 19 years. They say “whether a child died recently or years ago, the loss is felt in our hearts forever. We sponsor our local ceremonies because we feel others might like to join us in memory of a child who was special to them. The children we mourn have died at all ages and from many different causes, but our love for them unites us. “What better tribute to Noah and the other children in our communities who we so sorely miss.”
For further information on the Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle-Lighting event visit https://www.compassionatefriends.org/virtual-worldwide-candle-lighting. The site maintains the database of the Candle Lighting ceremonies being held in the United States and all around the globe in addition to this year’s webinar link. Anyone unable to attend an organized event is encouraged to light a candle at 7 p.m. in quiet remembrance wherever they may be.
The Compassionate Friends is a national nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship and understanding to bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings. There is no religious affiliation and there are no membership dues or fees.