With the 2020 NFL regular season now history, it’s time … time to apologize to Bills fans.
That’s especially true after the extraordinary event which unfolded Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park.
It was Buffalo’s feel-good game of the season and was accomplished without the privilege of fans in Bills Stadium.
The 56-26 victory over the Dolphins marked the most points scored by Buffalo in 54 years. It also emphatically established the Bills as the No. 2 seed in the American Football Conference and assured a second home playoff game should they win the wild-card opener against old friend Frank Reich and his Indianapolis Colts next weekend.
This game had everything, starting with eight touchdowns: three TD passes by Josh Allen and one by his backup, Matt Barkley, a punt return score, a “pick six” and two touchdown runs by an undrafted rookie playing his first NFL game. Then there were four takeaways while the NFL leader in fewest average points allowed per game (19) was torched for the second-highest total in franchise history, and it happened in a loss that ultimately deprived Miami of a playoff berth.
BEST OF ALL, it verified coach Sean McDermott’s common sense.
With the Bills having already clinched the AFC East title and a first-round home playoff game, people who should know better suggested Buffalo should rest its starters and not risk injuries heading into the postseason. The major flaw in that reasoning is the reality that Buffalo was also the No. 2 conference seed and would retain it by either beating the Dolphins or having Pittsburgh lose at Cleveland.
The reward?
A second home playoff game if the Bills won the first.
Rest the starters?
Really?
Players are at risk of injury every time they walk on the field and, indeed, there’s a feeling they’re most at risk when trying NOT to get hurt.
To be sure, NFL coaches preach that the most important factor in the playoffs is having homefield … even more so the chance to get it twice. The Bills weren’t about to pass up that opportunity, with so much at stake, in the name of caution over the players’ health.
HAPPILY, McDermott handled the situation perfectly.
He benched ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, the team’s two oldest defensive linemen, and star cornerback Tre’Davious White, who’s healthy but has had some nagging injuries.
All the other starters were active and available, but he was smart about how he used them.
Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs came out with Buffalo up 28-6 at halftime, and though he didn’t have enough players for mass substitutions – i.e. seven offensive linemen for five positions – he freely rotated his personnel.
Those on the field, particularly Allen and his wide receivers, were used cautiously. Allen ran only twice and the wideouts went down early after catches before taking a big hit.
And, besides the importance of the No. 2 seed, there’s an ancillary factor other than two home playoff games … momentum.
Sunday’s win was Buffalo’s sixth straight and it’s one “Hail Murray” miracle with two seconds left at Arizona from having won a franchise-record 10 in a row.
That’s the roll teams want to be on heading into the postseason.
ANYWAY, that apology?
It started with my September prediction that Buffalo, though it figured to be a better team than 2019’s 10-6 wild-card playoff squad, seemed destined to finish 9-7 due to a decidedly more difficult schedule.
That didn’t sit well with optimistic Bills fans.
My concern was Buffalo going from what I called a “generationally weak” slate, to the NFL’s fifth toughest.
In 2019, the Bills played only five teams with winning records and went 1-4 against them. Their entire schedule finished 20 games under .500.
Fast forward to this season and Buffalo faced seven teams with winning marks a year ago – collectively 13 wins over 50 percent – six of them games against ‘19 playoff teams. That included both Super Bowl squads, home versus Kansas City and at San Francisco. Then, too, the Bills had the burden of playing four games in the Pacific and Mountain time zones.
But that once-daunting slate was mitigated as the season wore on.
New England, after 11 straight division titles, but without Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Tom Brady, found a flawed replacement in one-time All-Pro Cam Newton. The Pats staggered home 7-9, two of those losses to Buffalo.
San Francisco, a year after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, endured an injury-devastated season in which the 49ers staggered to a 6-10 finish and were forced to play two “home” games in Glendale, Ariz.
And those trips to the Left Coast?
Buffalo won three of four, the only blemish Murray’s last-gasp heroics.
BUT THE real reason I was four wins off on Buffalo’s total this season was its quarterback.
Oh, I expected Allen to be incrementally better … not incredibly improved.
The third-year QB went from being the NFL’s least accurate starter to one of its most on-target throwers.
Clearly Diggs helped, but it was the tireless offseason work that honed Allen’s accuracy and proliferated his confidence that took him from league journeyman into the NFL MVP conversation.
And if his becoming a genuine difference-maker is what it took to trash my prediction, I’m more than fine with that.
