Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 48-19 AFC East-clinching victory over the Broncos Saturday afternoon at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High:
— Buffalo is at least 11-3 over its first 14 games for the first time since the 1991 team went 12-2. Clinching the division ended a 25-year drought (since ‘95) and gave the Bills their first home playoff contest since a loss to Jacksonville in 1996, Jim Kelly’s final game.
— Sean McDermott became the first Bills coach to have back-to-back 10-win seasons since Wade Phillips (1998-99).
— Though he didn’t score, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a monster game with 11 catches for 147 yards. He was also part of the game’s longest play, a 55-yard connection from quarterback Josh Allen. It was Diggs’ third-straight game with double-figure receptions and fourth in the last five. He’s also had seven 100-yard receiving games this season.
Diggs leads the NFL in both receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,314) and he’s only 54 yards short of Eric Moulds’ franchise record of 1,368 set in 1998.
His first catch broke the franchise record for receptions in a season, Moulds’ 100 in 2002.
“I wanted to say congratulations to Stefon Diggs on breaking my catch record, going over 100 catches and setting a new Bills franchise record,” Moulds said on a video message the Bills sent out via tweet. “It’s well-deserved, I wouldn’t want any other guy beside Stefon Diggs to break the record. Congratulations. Keep it going.”
To which Diggs noted, "I’ve never been big on breaking people’s records ... that stuff kind of happens organically, but he’s definitely a guy that’s respected around these parts and he’s got my utmost respect.”
— Diggs wasn’t the only Bill with a 100-yard receiving game. Slot receiver Cole Beasley had eight catches for 112 yards, marking the first time since 2010 that Buffalo had two 100-yard such efforts in a game (Stevie Johnson and Lee Evans against Baltimore).
— Allen’s two rushing touchdowns give him 25 in his three-year career – tying Jack Kemp’s franchise record – and his seventh and eighth this season. He has now accounted for a team record in touchdowns with 30 passing, eight rushing and one receiving for 39 total.
Allen also became only the second Bills QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a season – he’s at that exact figure – joining Drew Bledsoe (4,359, 2002).
He also notched his seventh 300-plus yard passing game, tying Bledsoe’s team record.
— The 51-yard rushing touchdown in the final two minutes by second-year Bills running back Devin Singletary was the longest carry of his career and his second TD of the season.
— The first sack of Denver QB Drew Lock was logged by Bills defensive end Mario Addison, his fifth of the season, tying him with linebacker A.J. Klein for the team lead. Later, tackle Ed Oliver got his third of the campaign.
— Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught his third touchdown pass in the last four games.
– Buffalo backup wide receiver Jake Kumerow (Wisconsin-Whitewater) made his first catch as a Bill count, a TD on second-and-goal from the 22. Kumerow, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, has had a six-year career with four teams, the other three being Cincinnati, New England and Green Bay. He caught 20 balls in parts of three seasons as a Packer with two touchdowns. Kumerow became the 12th different Bill to catch a touchdown pass from Allen this season, an NFL high this year.
Actually, with Allen having scored on a pass from wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, 13 Bills have TD receptions, tying an NFL record.
— Buffalo’s only turnover was a muffed punt by normally-dependable returner Andre Roberts, with Broncos long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer recovering to set up Denver’s first TD. Later, Roberts made amends with a 53-yard return of the second-half kickoff that set up a Bills touchdown. He came into the game averaging nearly 29 yards per kickoff return – second in the NFL to Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson – with a long of 60. Against Denver, he averaged 34 yards on three returns.
— End Jerry Hughes scored Buffalo’s second defensive touchdown of the season – nickel back Taron Johnson had an interception return against Pittsburgh a week ago – when cornerback Tre’Davious White sacked Lock and forced a fumble which he recovered and returned a serpentine 21 yards for a score. It was Hughes’ second touchdown in 166 career games with the Colts and Bills. His first was with Buffalo in 2014, an 18-yard return against Cleveland.
— Denver’s only sack of Allen, who fumbled but recovered, was recorded by Broncos outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, his fourth of the season.
— McDermott’s record in successful challenges fell to 4-of-15 when he lost one contesting the spot on a 4th-and-1 inside Denver’s 5-yard line.
— Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with eight tackles, all of them solos, a game high. Safety Jordan Poyer also had eight stops.
Denver safety Kareem Jackson had a game-best nine tackles, seven of them solos.
— Inactive for the Bills were reserve safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle), quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, tackle Jonotthan Harrison and, tellingly, for their futures with the team, defensive end Trent Murphy and tight end Tyler Kroft. Both of those veterans are healthy but have been inactive the last four games.
Wide receiver John Brown (knee) remained on injured reserve.
— Though four Denver starters were listed as questionable for the game, all were active, including running backs Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay.