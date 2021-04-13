After helping her team capture a league title, Ellicottville freshman Dalayla Alexander has been named CCAA East II League Player of the Year.
Alexander averaged 14 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (7-1 league record). Alexander was joined on the first-team all-stars by junior teammate Emilee Ruiz (14 points, three assists, three rebounds per game). Eagles coach Chelsea Cole was the league Coach of the Year.
Other first-team all-stars included Cattaraugus-Little Valley junior Alex Minnekine (12.5 points, five rebounds, six assists, five steals per game) and Franklinville junior Tarryn Herman (12.2 points, five rebounds per game). Pine Valley had two first-team all-stars, senior Lyric Westlund and junior Trista Farnham.
Franklinville’s Anna Slavinski won the individual sportsmanship award and the Panthers won the team award.
CCAA EAST I
Portville junior Mallory Welty was a first-team all-star in the CCAA East I division in postseason honors released by the league this week.
Welty averaged 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers in league play. Portville (6-4 in-league) finished second in East I behind Randolph and Chautauqua Lake.
Randolph senior Sydney Hvizdzak, star for the undefeated sectional champion Cardinals, won the East I girls basketball Player of the Year award. Hvizdzak, who surpassed 2,000 points in her final game, averaged 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 4.6 assists this year.
The East I first-team all-stars included Falconer junior Gracie Lundmark, Gowanda junior Miya Scanlan, Randolph sophomore Kyra Pence and Silver Creek junior Abby Rice.
Randolph coach David Pihlblad was the Coach of the Year. Salamanca won the team sportsmanship award and freshman Bella Wolfe was the individual award winner.
CCAA West I
Southwestern’s Sofia Genareo won the MVP of the CCAA West I division.
First-team all-stars included three players from Chautauqua Lake — Lily Woodis, Alexis Jacobson and Rebecca Henry — along with Southwestern’s Reece Beaver and Maple Grove’s Madison Price.
Allegany-Limestone won the Sportsmanship Award.