CLEVELAND — The scene, at first, was surreal.
Prior to its initial game of the pandemic era, some members of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team warmed up in masks.
When the teams returned to their locker rooms for final instructions, an eerie silence filled Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. At that moment, there was literally almost nobody in the court area. And when they came back out a few minutes later, instead of the customary cheers or boos, they were met with … more silence.
Rather than fist bumping officials and opposing coaches, teams remain banded together during the announcement of the starting lineups. Rather than being packed in along the sideline, both Bona and Akron had a large area to themselves, where the benches consisted of two rows of chairs spaced six feet apart and teams conducted timeout huddles in opposite endzones.
The look of these games, we know, is much different now.
When a referee’s whistle blew, there was little reaction, because there was almost nobody present to react, save for the select friends and family members who were allowed to attend. When Jaren Holmes took a first-half charge, one of his specialties, the only commotion was the modest one coming from the Bona sideline.
FOR AS bizarre as things might have been outside the lines, though, they were actually quite familiar between them … and perhaps surprisingly so given the circumstances surrounding this appearance.
A mostly healthy Bona team took the floor in its season-opener against the Zips on Tuesday (the conditioning aspect notwithstanding). And when that happens, the Bonnies, with this particular makeup, have almost always had a chance.
And so it was inside the home of the NBA’s Cavaliers.
Junior center Osun Osunniyi had the best game, offensively, of his career, producing an almost-NBA-caliber stat line of 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and a block. Classmate Dominick Welch shook off a tough shooting afternoon to still score 18 points and contribute in other areas, with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. And Kyle Lofton quietly produced another Lofton-like effort with 17 points (including a 7-of-8 clip at the line), five helpers and four rebounds.
In a way, it served as a reintroduction for the Bonnies’ “Big 3,” who were denied an encore to their collective breakout weekend at the 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament when last year’s event was canceled, a reminder of what they’d been, at times, in the past, and what they might still be in the future. That 60 points was their largest combined total in their two-plus seasons together, besting the 52 they put up in a loss to Buffalo last December (on the strength of a career-high 32 from Lofton).
Behind them, Bona overcame its shooting struggles as a team (1-for-14 from 3-point range) and fatigue to not only dispatch the Zips, but beat them rather soundly, leading comfortably for much of the way in an 81-74 victory.
But again, that’s largely what this group has done when it’s been both battle-tested and together:
Since mid-February 2019, when it was entering the final third of its season and that trio had officially made it past its baptism by fire, Bona is an impressive 28-7 when all three play the full game. Among the losses: the collapse against Saint Louis in the 2019 A-10 Tournament championship, a five-point loss to a tough UB team on the road and an overtime setback to Duquesne.
BONA, to be sure, still has a ways to go from a strength and stamina standpoint.
“We’re not in the shape that we need to be in to play at the level that we should be playing at,” Osunniyi insisted. “Me personally, to the middle of the first half, I was just kind of lacking behind a little bit because I was so out of shape.
“We know that we have to get in shape, we know that we have to get better conditioning-wise if we want to play at the level we want to play, be the team that we know we can be. As far (as that goes), we just have to keep working in practice everyday and get the extra hours in.”
But it does make you wonder: If the Bonnies truly were THAT out of shape and still played as well as they did, how good might this team once it finds its legs and shots start falling? Of course, right now, it’s too early to tell.
But they’re eager to find out.
“(We were) just trying to finally be able to play, to go out and put the uniform on and play, not just have the uniform for pictures,” Osunniyi said. “So it felt good to be out there and to play. We’ve got things to work on, but it’s a step in the right direction. We had a goal coming in when we got to school in the summer, it was to be 1-0 after our first game. The first step has been done, now we just have to work on the next one.”