After 16 months between football games, it might be fair to expect some rust when teams from Section 5 finally take the field this weekend.
At Bolivar-Richburg, coach Steve Smith at least has an experienced core of players returning from last year’s 5-4 team, which fell in the Section 5 Class D semifinals back in November 2019.
“They’re a group that has been with us for a few years, the majority of them, and we’re looking forward to getting the season going,” Smith said. “It’s made the condensed practice time a little easier for us I think. Just the fact that we have returning players and they know our system pretty well, it was just a matter of getting them back into kind of the football mode.”
But Smith admits most coaches can’t be sure exactly what to expect as games kick off in an unusual season delayed in New York into the spring due to COVID-19, especially without the traditional scrimmage week before the regular season.
“All teams are heading into this weekend kind of blind to what other teams may have,” he said. “You can look at rosters but how does that translate? We’ll see.”
B-R has 14 players returning who started on either side of the ball last season, and five more who also lettered in in 2019. Among those returners are a pair of Section 5 Class D All-Stars, senior running back/linebacker Hudson Evingham and freshman two-way lineman Trent Sibble.
“Lloyd Kinnicutt is a lineman both ways, Camdyn MacDonell is another one and Landon Danaher is a really good athlete, Logan Bess is another one,” Smith said of his other leaders this year. “It’s tough to mention just a few. But based on what they showed us the last season the last time we played, certainly they’ve stepped up. Some of those kids have been with us since they were freshmen, some of the seniors, so this is their fourth year of varsity football, which puts us at an advantage I think. We’re going to find out on Saturday, that’s for sure.”
B-R plays in the Section 5 Class D South (D2) division, competing with Allegany County rival Cuba-Rushford along with York/Pavilion, Canisteo-Greenwood, Geneseo/Mount Morris and Oakfeild-Alabama/Elba. Two teams that competed in Class C last year, Avon and Cal-Mum, both dropped down to D in 20-21. The section scheduled a six-game regular season and two weeks of sectionals starting in the semifinals.
“There’s some very good teams in this league and with sectionals being reduced to the top four, it certainly makes each week that much more important for the teams that are going to qualify for sectionals,” Smith said. “Certainly there are some scenarios where you could be that No. 5 team and be a heck of a team and not get in just because there are only four. I don’t think the pressure’s on the players, it’s more a sense of urgency as coaches that each week is really important when it comes to building up some points for sectionals. Certainly you don’t want to let these opportunities slip away.”
With a veteran and senior-laden squad, Smith knows his players have high hopes this year. But the coach maintained he judges his teams mostly on their improvement and effort.
“What we always look for as a staff is just their effort level and I don’t think we’ve ever had an issue with their effort level,” he said. “Our kids always play their hardest. If and when we get beat, it’s because we played a better team. Those are the things that as coaches I think we can live with. I know we’ve got a group that although it’s been kind of a short preseason, they’ve done this before. We’ve been able to mix and match some of the younger kids who don’t have that experience and the returning lettermen have been a big help in having us come together as a team.”
B-R plays host to Geneseo/MM on Saturday.
“The team we put on the field on Saturday we certainly expect to be far better a week from Saturday,” Smith noted. “And I truly believe our kids have that ability. They’ve shown that, over the past few seasons, that we tend two play better as the season goes on, barring any injury that might limit us, and that’s all we hope for as coaches, that we continue to get better and they continue to play hard for us. We’ve got to start somewhere, so we’ll get out there Saturday and I think we’ll find out a lot. We’ll find out what we need to work on and that will help.”
Elsewhere in Allegany County, Wellsville remains in Class C this year as coach Frank Brown returns for his second year of his second stint leading the Lions (seventh year overall). The Lions play in a C West division with Livonia, Hornell, Dansville, Attica, Le Roy and Letchworth/Warsaw.
The Lions kick off the season for the Big 30’s New York teams at last tonight at home against Attica. Cuba-Rushford visits O-A/Elba on Saturday.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Steve Smith (6th year, 24-21)
League: Section 5 Division D South/D2
2019 record/postseason: 5-4; Canisteo-Greenwood (W, 40-6, Section 5 Class D quarterfinals), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 52-6, Section 5 Class D semifinals)
Returning starters: Tim Smith (sr., 5-10, 170, RB/S), Logan Bess (sr., 6-0, 195, TE/LB), Chase Cook (jr., 6-2, 230, OL/DL), Landon Danaher (jr., 6-0, 165, RB/DB), Brayden Day (sr., 6-0, 185, TE/LB), Brayden Ellis (jr., 5-8, 150, QB/DB), Hudson Evingham (sr., 6-2, 205, RB/LB), Lloyd Kinnicutt (jr., 6-0, 235, OL/DL), Camdyn MacDonnell (jr., 6-4, 240, OL/DL), Phillip MacDonnell (jr., 5-10, 185, OL/LB), Owen McDonald (sr., 5-10, 150, WR/DB), Trent Sibble (soph., 6-1, 190, OL/DL), Kadin Tompkins (jr., 5-11, 145, RB/LB), Seth Yates (sr., 5-9, 245, OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinners: Dom Dowd (sr., 5-8, 135, WR/LB), Zach Dunn (sr., 6-4, 260, OL/DL), Austin Parker (jr., 5-10, 180, OL/LB), Landon Pilon (sr., 5-5, 155, WR/LB), Garrett Shields (sr., 6-0, 260, OL/DL)
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: David Wild (2nd year, 2-6)
League: Section 5 Division D South/D2
2019 record/postseason: 2-6; Perry (W, forfeit, C&F Class D Bowl Championship)
Returning starters: Hunter Williams (sr., 5-10, 190, LB/C), Trent Chamberlain (sr, 6-1, 175, WR/CB), Ethan Rix (sr., 6-0, 170, QB/S), Shawn Deibler (sr., 5-7, 295, G/DT), Cameron Dunlap (sr., 6-1, 210, DE/FB), Benson McCumskey (jr., 5-11, 275, G/DT), Cliff Karn (soph., 6-0, 270, T/DT)
Other returning letterwinners: Logan Barber (sr., 5-10, 220, G/DT), Wyatt Williamson (sr., 5-9, 150, WR/CB) Michael Swimline (jr., 6-0, 200, G/LB), Brayden Lavery (jr., 5-10, 175, RB/LB), Justin Kerr (jr., 6-2, 305, T/DT), Dominic Bello (soph., 6-1, 180, WR/LB)
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Frank Brown (7th year, 24-31)
League: Section 5 Division C West/C1
2019 record/postseason: 1-7; Bath-Haverling (L, 40-19, C&F Class D Bowl Semifinal)
Returning starters: Alex Perkins (jr. 6-4, 184, QB/DB), Blake Beckwith (sr., 5-10, 187, RB/LB), Liam McKinley (sr., 5-10, 150, QB/DB), John Layfield (jr., 5-11, 210, RB/LB), Tyler Sands (sr., 5-8, 165, RB/DB), Jaden Jackson (sr., 5-9, 157, WR/DB), Connor Ferguson (jr., 6-7, 243, OL/DL), Mekha Dorrough (sr., 6-2, 390, OL/DL), Tim Jones (sr., 6-4, 263, OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinners: Job Layfield (soph., 5-9, 198, RB/LB), Holden Perry (sr., 6-0, 167, WR/DB), Jacob Hoyer (soph., 5-10, 208, OL/DL), Zayne Sturdevant (jr., 6-3, 178, OL/DL), Grady Bell (soph., 6-3, 235, OL/DL)
From the coach: “We are in Year 2 of our rebuild. Numbers went from 40 players to 65 players grade seven through 12. We are much more mature this season. We have 13 seniors on our roster. It will be fun.”