OLEAN — There has been an air of excitement as staff at the YMCAs in Olean and Wellsvillle prepared for the opening of their Wellness Centers for the return of members Wednesday.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced gyms and fitness facilities in the state could reopen this week if they follow certain guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Ys had been closed since March following the shutdown of non-essential businesses, as well as schools, churches and other facilities in response to the pandemic.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, was pleased that the Wellness Centers at the Olean and Wellsville Ys will reopen after five months.
The facilities will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will close from 1:30 to 4 p.m. those days for a deep clean. Beginning Sept. 8, the hours will expand to a 5 a.m. opening on weekdays. The Y will also be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon and will be closed on Sundays. The complete reopening plan can be found on the Y website.
“It has been a long closure and our members are ready to get their exercise routines back to some sort of normalcy,” Sweitzer said. “Although the Y offered virtual classes and outdoor exercise classes, nothing replaces the value of a regular routine and your favorite equipment.
“Many people have missed weightlifting, walking on the track and seeing their Y buddies who exercise at the same time they do.”
In comparison, Sweitzer said the Y swimming pools successfully opened in the beginning of July.
“It has gone very smoothly. We have followed every guideline and mandate and the members have been great,” she said. “They want to have their pool and be safe and several have commented on their appreciation of the Y’s approach to reopening. We will do the same with the Wellness Centers.”
She noted the exercise machines are spaced more than six feet apart, hand-sanitizing units are plentiful, MERV air filters and HEPA filtration units have been installed, machines are cleaned after every use, and there is a limit of 33% capacity. In addition, members and staff are required to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose at all times.
“Although the restrictions and guidelines seem difficult to obtain, we have great confidence that our staff and members will work together to keep the environment safe,” Sweitzer said. “Our staff is ready to help our members learn the new protocols. The Y has always been a leader in empowering people to lead healthier lifestyles and we are ready to continue to lead and build a healthier community. As the weather turns colder and we have protocols solidly in place, we will expand the hours.”
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, noted the deep cleans will be conducted by Y maintenance, as well as by the leadership team.
“We’ll be cleaning all throughout the day as it is,” he said. “We’ve been doing that, even when the pool and locker rooms reopened.”
Raabe and Sweitzer said that along with reopening the Y facilities, the agency is working with area school districts to prepare wrap-around childcare to fill in the gaps of the modified school schedules. The YMCA Learning Lab and Child Care Program will begin in September and will be located in 10 locations throughout the area.
“We are now preparing to care for our children in their out-of-school time,” Sweitzer said. “We will fill in the gaps and ensure no child is left behind with learning loss due to the necessity for a remote learning component of the school year. The program will keep parents working, help kids keep up with their academic learning, and most important protect our most vulnerable youth.”
Registration and parent packet pick-up sessions are scheduled at the Olean Y from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The sessions will be held at the Wellsville Y from 4 to 6 p.m. today, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31. Parent information presentations will be conducted every half-hour
For more information on the Learning Labs and Child Care Programs, call the local YMCAs.