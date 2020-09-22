(Editor’s note: Following is the first in a two-part series with St. Bonaventure junior guard Jalen Adaway, now eligible after transferring from Miami, Ohio. Today: how eager he is to make his Bona debut.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — He almost certainly didn’t intend it as a direct comparison.
Matt Mobley, after all, was one of the most talented St. Bonaventure guards of his, or any, era, a two-time all-conference selection, a guy who racked up 1,209 points in only two seasons and was, at times, the best player on a 26-win NCAA Tournament team.
No, Mark Schmidt seemed merely to imply that the circumstances surrounding Mobley and new addition Jalen Adaway’s arrival are comparable.
“When you sit out (in a redshirt season), some guys really are motivated and they work their tails off and then when they come back they’re a much better player than when they first transferred here, and then other guys aren’t,” the 14th-year Bona coach said during a virtual chat with season-ticket holders back in April.
“A guy like Matt Mobley is the perfect example. He worked his tail off, he was the best guy on the court his redshirt year, and we knew we had a special player. He took advantage of that year; he lived with (Coach Darryn) Fiske in the weight room, he lived with the assistant coaches on skill development … and Jalen’s been like that.”
SCHMIDT, AS those on the conference call might remember, described Adaway as “the most athletic guy we have on our team.” He maintained that the 6-foot-5 guard/forward, who, like Mobley, will have two years of eligibility after transferring up, is “going to be a big asset for us next year.”
That’s high praise for Adaway, whose high-flying nature is what endeared him to the Bona coaching staff initially. Consciously or not, it’s also made for high expectations and an elevated excitement level among the fan base.
But those are words he hopes to embrace.
“Just hearing those things and knowing I’m getting that type of praise, it means everything to me,” said Adaway, who’s set to join the Bona lineup this winter, in jersey No. 33, after transferring from Miami (Ohio) in August 2019. “I’m just trying to bring everything, whether I’m the last guy off the bench or the go-to-player. It doesn’t matter, my role, I just want to specialize in taking advantage of every minute I get.”
ADAWAY MADE 17 starts in 31 games as a sophomore, averaging eight points (9 as a freshman), including two 18-point contests, his current high against a Division I opponent. Like Mobley (and current teammate Dominick Welch), he’s a strong rebounder for his size, grabbing five a game in 2018-19, highlighted by a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double against Western Michigan.
Per Schmidt, the Logansport, Indiana, native is an open-court player, can shoot from 16-18 feet and is capable of playing both the ‘3’ and ‘4’ positions (the latter for when Bona goes small). If there’s a weakness, it’s his 3-point shooting, his coach said, though he used his year off to work on that very component.
Adaway, who chose Bona due, in part, to its recent run of Atlantic 10 success, believes he’ll be able to contribute in a variety of areas.
“Starting with just being a great teammate; that comes first,” he said. “After that, just me being athletic, playing above the rim, being able to guard 1-4. I just want to be that player that can do a little bit of everything. I just want to … be the best I can be and just help us win, because that’s what it’s all about and that’s why I came here, is to win.”
Further outlining his game, he added: “I feel like I’m a really good player without the ball. A lot of players feel like they have to have the ball (to succeed). One thing with me is I don’t need the ball, whether it’s making a backdoor cut, finding the open area on the court. That’s how (I like to play).”
ADAWAY, of course, understands the situation before him.
He knows he’s joining an already well-established Bona roster, one that welcomes back its top six players from last season. He knows he’s uniting with an already loaded backcourt, including First Team all-conference point guard Kyle Lofton, fellow juniors Welch and Jaren English and top reserve Alejandro Vasquez.
Adaway, though, was able to spend last year meshing with this roster in practice (“and there were some times in practice where he did some special things,” Schmidt noted). Now eligible, he feels he could be the missing piece to the puzzle that equates to Bona competing for an Atlantic 10 title this winter.
“That’s exactly how I see it,” he said. “We’ve got so many talented players as it is, I just want to come in, be that missing piece. If we’re lacking energy, I’m going to bring energy, whether I’m diving on the floor or catching an alley-oop. That’s the type of player I am. I bring a lot of energy and my teammates thrive off of it.”
Schmidt has high hopes for Adaway, who’s aiming to become the next transfer guard to make a big impact with the Bonnies. Now a year-and-a-half since last taking the floor for real, the Indiana native is eager to finally make his brown and white debut.
“I’m super excited about it; it’s been long overdue,” he emphasized. “I’m just ready to get back out there. Me and the team, we’ve just been building chemistry with each other, on and off the court. Some of the practices and recent open gyms we’ve had, you can just see it starting to click. And when we really start getting to practice here in the next (month), it’s going to be exciting to just really sharpen our utensils.”
