(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series with St. Bonaventure junior guard Jalen Adaway, now eligible after transferring from Miami, Ohio. Today: how and the Bonnies have adjusted to the COVID-19 climate.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — He’s waited as long as any other transfer in the same situation.
But for Jalen Adaway, it’s felt even longer.
The 6-foot-5 guard/forward last took the floor for real on March 8, 2019, as a sophomore at Miami (Ohio) in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Since then, 566 days have elapsed.
And it’s almost impossible to believe what’s transpired in between.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team played for, and lost, the 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament title and logged (nearly) an entire season with Adaway watching from the sideline. Adaway, as with his teammates, was then forced to remain home for the next four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned in July only to have to quarantine for two weeks due to entering from a travel advisory state (Indiana) and only in mid-August was allowed to resume regular training for the coming campaign.
The circumstances surrounding his own basketball restart have been less-than-ideal, he acknowledged. As coach Mark Schmidt noted in a virtual chat with season-ticket holders, those four months away from the Reilly Center — for everybody — undoubtedly hurt from a development standpoint.
Eighteen months from his last game — and still only a month into his reboot — however, he feels as though he’s where he wants to be. Adaway, aiming to become the next transfer guard to make a big impact at Bona, feels good.
“I THINK I’m pretty much on track to be where I want to be before the start of the season,” he said in a Zoom call last Friday. “Just weight training, doing little things at home, just trying to get certain things that aren’t the strongest right now just better and more durable. It’s just an important piece to my everyday routine.”
He said the same largely goes for his teammates, all of whom also had to essentially start over upon their late-summer returns, noting, “I think we’re going to be more than ready. We’re all talking, we’re all doing day-to-day things, instruction given to us by our weight coaches, our (basketball coaches). I’m definitely thinking we’re going to be more than ready come (Nov. 25).”
That date itself could be viewed as the first real victory with Adaway in the lineup.
Up until recently, the Bonnies had been preparing for a season whose status was still very much in the air. Then, last Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council made the decision to set a season starting point of Nov. 25, with practice beginning Oct. 14, while establishing a limit of 27 games and effectively whacking exhibitions for 2020-21.
That could change, of course, depending on the direction of the coronavirus. And those alterations have already had a negative effect on the Bonnies’ season, wiping out trips to the Virgin Islands and New Mexico, with even a mainland Paradise Jam still in jeopardy.
It was, at the very least, though, a welcomed nugget of good news after months and months of bad, beginning with the sudden cancelation of the 2020 A-10 Tournament in March.
“NOT JUST for me, but us as a whole,” Adaway said. “Just a lot of weight off of our shoulders because we were all kind of anxious to see — are we going to have a season? What is the season going to hold? Getting that set date really just gave us something to look forward to … and now know that all the work we’ve been putting in is going to pay off starting Nov. 25.”
But even that, a season in any form under the current conditions, figures to bring a myriad of challenges.
Ordinarily, the Bonnies would basically just have to … play; perhaps put up with a couple of travel-related hiccups on the road. Now, though, they not only have to worry about the likes of Richmond, Saint Louis and Dayton, but keeping themselves and others healthy while minding any number of safety precautions and travel guidelines and potentially even losing their vaunted homecourt advantage.
How much more of an extra hurdle might that present?
“IT’S DEFINITELY something out of the norm,” Adaway acknowledged, “but I don’t think it’s going to be too much of an extra challenge. We have a bunch of well-equipped and well-rounded guys. Yeah, we might have to do certain things differently, we have to take extra precautions when it comes to safety, but I don’t think it’s that much of an extra challenge.
“I feel like we’re more than suitable for a situation like this and I’m ready to see how we handle it.”
The expectations for this Bona team, on the outside anyway, are clear; after finishes of fourth and fifth with its current core, the vision now is to place firmly inside that top four and challenge for an A-10 title. With Adaway, whom the coaching staff is undeniably high on, now eligible, that outlook is only cemented further.
In a season that promises to be like none other, what are the hopes internally?
“There’s definitely high expectations,” Adaway said, “but when it comes to preseason rankings, (nobody expected much last year) and then we came out and started playing and a lot of people were surprised.
“When I saw the players that we had in practice, I wasn’t surprised at all. We have arguably the nation’s top point guard (Kyle Lofton), we have one of the best centers college basketball could ask for (Osun Osunniyi), we’ve got some of the best guards. So it just wasn’t too surprising to me how well we did with as young a team as we had. This year, expectations are high.
“And we’re just going to give it all we got.”
