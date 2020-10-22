CUBA — Cuba-Rushford needed to hang on for one more second to get its second victory of the season.
Instead, playing host to Wellsville on Wednesday afternoon, they received one of sports’ hardest lessons: it’s not over until it’s over.
The game was tied at 0-0 through regulation and one overtime period in a Allegany County Div. I game. With just over two minutes remaining in the second overtime, Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle scored what could have been the game-winning goal. But it wasn’t.
Just a second away from defeat, Marley Adams found the back of the net for Wellsville (1-4-2) to tie the contest, 1-1.
Both goalkeepers had exceptional performances. Tara Duvall made 10 saves for Cuba-Rushford (1-5-1), while Makenna Dunbar recorded five saves for Wellsville.
“I’m really proud of how our girls played, especially being so young playing a Class B school,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said.
SENECA HIGHLANDS IU 9 Port Allegany 4, Ridgway 1
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Bree Garzel and Evin Stauffer scored two goals each, two for Garzel in the first half and two for Stauffer in the second half, to lift Port Allegany (7-6-1).
Gracie Archer had two assists, both on Garzel goals, and Garzel had one assist to Stauffer. Port goalkeeper Jennifer Baxter made four saves.
For Ridgway, Megan Rohr made 10 saves. Hannah Kemmer had the Elkers’ lone goal.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 2, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Despite a strong effort, Hinsdale (1-5-1) lost for the third time in four contests.
Bolivar-Richburg (4-2) earned its second straight victory on the strength of two goals, one from Madigan Harris and another from McKinlee Harris.
Ava Belec recorded the lone goal for Hinsdale; Hannah Sutton was credited with the assist.
Haylee Jozwiak made 12 saves for Hinsdale, while Paige Taylor had four stops in net for Bolivar-Richburg.
“The team played very well,” Hinsdale coach John Fitzpatrick said. “They were passing and some of the inexperienced players started to put it together. I am very pleased.”
Fillmore 6, Genesee Valley 2
FILLMORE — Grace Russell scored two goals and marked three assists and Sophia Templeton had two goals of her own to lead Fillmore.
Also for the Eagles (8-0), Shelby Beardsley and Hope Russell each had a goal and an assist and Rachel Hatch marked an assist.
Fillmore took a 3-1 lead to halftime and extended the lead to 6-1 by the 63rd minute. Goalkeeper Preslee Miller made eight saves.
Savannah Werner and Lizzy Bentley scored for Genesee Valley (5-2), the latter on a penalty kick. Genesee Valley goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made 17 saves.
“We had some really good moments and some so-so moments,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “I am very pleased with their effort and when things click we can do some damage in a short period of time. Kirstin Frazier came off the bench tonight and had a very good game defensively. Our offense has its moments and so far we are capitalizing enough on our good chances.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover/Whitesville 7, Friendship 0
ANDOVER — Kelsie Niedermaier (assist) and Zoey Lee scored two goals each to pace Andover/Whitesville.
Kennedy Bledsoe, Gabrielle Terhune (assist) and Grace Fry added one goal each, while Katherine Reilly, Kaitlyn Calladine and Kate Penseyl all had an assist.
Goalkeeper Livia Simon made six saves for the Panthers (4-1).
Friendship fell to 1-4-1.
CCAA WEST Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 2, Olean 0
OLEAN — Despite holding a strong lead in shots, Olean couldn’t find the back of the net, taking its first league loss of the season (4-1-1).
Abigail Sweeney and Jill Holmberg scored for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (4-3), both in the first half, as Michaela Olson and Brailyn Paladino each had an assist.
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards made two saves. The Huskies were without two starters due to injuries, coach Dan Freeman said, but he added that wasn’t what cost his team the game.
“We controlled the game for the most part. We had a lot of opportunities,we just couldn’t connect. We had it in front of the net, we just had to put it in the corner and we’d shank it,” Freeman said.
“The shots they took were the ones they scored on. We just didn’t play as well as we should have today.”