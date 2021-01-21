ST. BONAVENTURE — Normally unflappable in these situations, Mark Schmidt was overjoyed.
Rather than leaning toward the opposing bench for postgame handshakes, he walked down his own sideline, high-fiving anyone in his path.
It was easy to understand why.
For the previous two years and the first 20 minutes in this one, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had relented against VCU’s pressure, recoiled in the face of its aggressive approach. Indeed, by halftime Wednesday, it was down 40-25, decimated in the facets that are normally a point of pride.
And then, everything changed.
Bona, against a perennial Atlantic 10 heavyweight, with first place on the line, put on an all-time second-half display. It attacked VCU’s vaunted defense, lobbing, dunking and shooting its way to a lead. It defended the way it had been late, allowing almost nothing at the other end. And when it was over, it had not only rallied, it had handled the Rams with ease, earning a stunning, statement-making 70-54 triumph inside the Reilly Center.
And to Schmidt, there was no mistaking what had just taken place.
“SINCE I’ve been here as a coach, in my opinion, that’s the best half we’ve played,” said the 14th-year coach, whose team (7-1, 5-1) reclaimed sole possession of first, won its fifth-straight and earned a second Top 100 victory on the year. “We couldn’t have played better. We made the plays, we defended, we rebounded against a really good team.
“It just showed how good our guys are, how competitive they are. Since I’ve been here, that has to have been the best half from an offensive and defensive standpoint. To hold that team to 14 points (in the second half) … that’s a credit to our guys.”
Knocked on its heels in the first frame, Bona, almost instantly, became the aggressor after the break, embarking upon a 13-3 run by the first media timeout and a 20-3 push barely six minutes in to turn a 15-point deficit into a 45-43 lead.
Included in that stretch were a trio of dunks from Osun Osunniyi, one off a halfcourt toss from Kyle Lofton off a broken play, a monstrous dunk (and the foul) in traffic from Jalen Adaway and a 3-pointer from Jaren Holmes.
Too accommodating before the break, it returned to its shutdown self in the second, limiting VCU (10-4, 3-2) to a paltry 5-of-26 from the floor and star guard Bones Hyland to just three points (after netting 13 in the first).
STILL IN a tight game (54-53) with 9:14 remaining, Bona went on another blistering run, this one a 16-1 stretch, helping to officially turn the prospect of a blowout loss into a resounding blowout victory. And by the final buzzer, the second-half numbers looked like this: Fifty-six percent from the field. A 22-14 edge on the glass (after being owned on the glass in the first half). A remarkable 45-14 score for the period.
“We started going downhill, we started being more aggressive,” Schmidt assessed of the final 20 minutes. “We started getting the ball to the foul line and making plays and getting lobs and kicking the ball out.
“We have competitive guys and I think they were a little bit embarrassed at how they played in the first half and they responded. The first TV timeout was critical for us to gain some momentum and we did that. (I’m) just proud of the effort.”
Added junior guard Jaren Holmes: “I don’t know if it was ‘embarrassed,’ but we had felt maybe (VCU) had tried to punk us, and knowing this team, we’re tougher than that and we’re not going to back down from anybody. They came out in the first half and hit us in the mouth; the second half, we had to come back and punch them two more times, so it was just a great win.
“Obviously defense is what did it for us. Offense is going to be hit or miss each day, but to hold a team to 14 points in the second half is absolutely extraordinary at this level.”
HOLMES tallied 18 points and nine rebounds while Dominick Welch, after going scoreless against Duquesne, bounced back nicely with a season-high 19 points, including a 5-of-6 effort from 3-point range. Lofton added 12 points while Osunniyi grabbed nine rebounds for the Bonnies, who are 5-1 in A-10 play for just the second time (1982-83) and off to their best overall start since 2000-01.
Bona made it seem almost video game-like at the onset of its comeback, finding its way into the paint at will and finishing an array of two-handed slams and three-point plays. It was the kind of segment that would have had the RC, on a normal night, at its loudest.
It once again buckled down; it’s now allowed second halves of just 17, 25 and 14 points over its last three games and surrendering just 57 points per contest in league play.
And it did so, against a physical VCU team, one that tries to wear you down, with another ironman effort, as all five starters played at least 35 minutes and Bona received just 11 total minutes from its shortened bench.
“We were down 15 … it really just shows the will that we have,” Welch said, “our team and the chemistry that we’re building … and I just feel like these (kinds of) wins are really different. We feel good about it. (It’s) another step in the right direction.”
Added Schmidt, whose team avenged a pair of one-sided setbacks to the Rams in each of the last two seasons, “They took it to us (in the first half), and that’s why you’re down 15 against a team like VCU. But we responded, we got more aggressive. We started going downhill and we stopped them from going downhill and got some turnovers. We got some momentum and they never got it back.”