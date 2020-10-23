FALCONER — The Olean girls soccer team avenged Wednesday’s loss on Thursday night, as the Huskies went to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley and blanked the same Falcons team that beat them the night before.
Lexi Gibbons struck first 21 minutes into the game and didn’t slow down from there, as she finished with four goals and one assist to lead the Olean offense in a 5-0 CCAA West divisional win.
Jezerae Fayson also had a goal, and Emily Gibbons tallied an assist.
“We did not play our game (yesterday) and we paid for it,” said Olean coach Dan Freeman. “Today we came in with a different mindset, and I tell the girls, every game is a playoff game.”
The Huskies had 23 shots on goal in the game, 18 of which were saved by F/CV goalkeeper Grace Lundmark.
Freeman spoke highly of his defense, which only allowed five shots on Olean keeper Emma Edwards.
“I feel like that‘s a big key to our success, that our defense has been the strongest of all of our opponents that we’ve played so far,” Freeman said. “We have Paxton (Retchless) in the middle, and she calls it out.”
Freeman also complimented the play of outside backs Delaney Moore and Chrissy Martin, who have taken it upon themselves, he said, to limit the number of shots that reach the Olean goal.
“My outside fullbacks are solid,” Freeman said. “They don’t let me down. Ever.”
Olean, who improved to 5-1-1 with the win, will host Southwestern on Saturday morning. The contest will be a rematch of a 4-1 Huskies win on Monday.
“You can use a little knock down every once in a while, and a big part of our talk is that we always need to play our top game,” Freeman said. “I feel like (Southwestern is) a talented team. We came out and played a different game (against F/CV), and that could happen again.”
CCAA EAST Salamanca 2, Randolph 0
SALAMANCA — Ryleigh John’s two second-half goals powered Salamanca (2-2) over Randolph (3-2).
John’s first goal came seven minutes into the second half, when she headed home a corner kick taken by Marla Warrior. She scored her second just under 20 minutes later off of a penalty kick.
“We hadn’t had a game in over a week, so I honestly wasn’t sure what we were going to get from our team,” said Salamanca coach Michelle Hill. “But they were certainly hungry. It was very refreshing to see them bounce back from that.”
Hill complimented her defensive unit, and said that centerback Laila Zolner was her “player of the game.”
“The girls started connecting passes, working together and making offensive opportunities,” Hill said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow from tonight’s win.”
The Warriors will play four games next week, starting with a makeup game at home against Pine Valley.
Ellicottville 2, Portville 1, OT
PORTVILLE — Jocelyn Wyatt’s second goal of the night was the decisive one, as the junior scored four minutes into the game’s second overtime period to give Ellicottville a sudden-death victory over Portville.
Wyatt settled a ball just inside the 18-yard box, turned, and struck the ball into the back of the net.
The Panthers got on the board first, as Jackie Daley took a through ball from Mallory Welty 10 minutes into the game and used her speed to get past the defense and score.
The Eagles tied it up later in the half, however, when Wyatt punched in a cross from Mandy Hurlburt.
Portville coach Jesse Archer had high praise for Ellicottville’s defense, which stopped a number of good scoring chances for the Panthers.
“We felt like we had a couple opportunities for girls that can strike long balls pretty well, but they were deflected,” Archer said. “(Ellicottville) moves so well. They’re quick to react and quick to anticipate, and they don’t get beat.”
Jenna Handley made three saves in goal for the Eagles, while Faith Capito made 14 saves for the Panthers.
“She had a very good game for us,” Archer said. “She made a couple good stops, but was also aggressive enough to come out of the box and clear some balls.”
CCAA WEST Fredonia 3, Allegany-Limestone 1
FREDONIA — Two goals off of set pieces were the difference for Fredonia (4-2-1), as the Hillbillies beat Allegany-Limestone (1-5-2) after the teams had tied two weeks ago.
The teams traded scores to start the game, as Isabella Manning scored for Fredonia the 17 minutes into the contest before Olivia Paterniti was assisted by Liz Stayer to tie it up 10 minutes later.
Fredonia scored the decisive goal with seven minutes remaining in the first stanza, as Rylee Beers buried a direct kick that was played into the box.
Annie Gondek added another goal for Fredonia in the second half off of a corner kick.
Kelsey Riordan made seven saves in goal for the Gators, while Kinnan Finnegan stopped five shots for the Hillbillies.
“They were the more experienced side, and that’s what this all comes down to,” said A-L coach Dale McArthur. “We did some nice things, and we did some not so nice things. Once again, it’s a matter of striving for consistency.”
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 9, Maryvale 1
YORKSHIRE — Jill Byers scored four goals and made two assists and Emrey Holland scored three goals as Pioneer (5-2) ran past Maryvale for its fourth win in five games.
Brittany Bliss (2 assists) and Paige Tittel each scored a goal for the Panthers. Lauren Murray had two assists. Goalkeeper Bailey Weaver made three saves.