Day by day, we’re inching closer to what’s scheduled to be the start to the fall athletic season for Pennsylvania’s high schools.
Football teams can begin their heat acclimatization workouts Monday, while the other fall sports begin a week later on Aug. 17. Last week, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released its return to play guidance for all of those sports.
The 25-page document includes both general guidelines schools should follow and sport-by-sport precautions. The PIAA said a week ago it remains confident that a fall sports season can happen in the state, as long as schools strictly adhere to the guidance.
It’s fair to say high school athletics will look different in 2020, as these guidelines change routines quite a bit for teams.
Among those differences:
General Guidelines
— Athletes, coaches, officials and other athletic personnel should complete a personal health assessment daily. If an individual is running a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher or is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or is sick in any way, that person should be sent home.
— Schools are encouraged to ensure facilities have been properly sanitized and that disposable masks and hand sanitizer are readily available for those present.
— Social distancing must be observed when possible and gestures such as high-fives, handshakes and hugs are prohibited.
— Schools should have a hydration plan and the ability to provide water to athletes and coaches in a safe manner. Schools should also coordinate with visiting teams to ensure that they have safe access to water, as well.
— As of now, fans are not permitted. Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine are expected to release further guidance on spectators at some point today.
Football
— Team boxes may extend to the 10-yard line on both sides of the field to help ensure social distancing on sidelines.
— Teams should reduce game rosters to allow for more distancing on sidelines.
— Game balls should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game in accordance with manufacturer guidelines.
— Cloth face coverings will be permitted during games, and teams are encouraged to promote face shields for use by players.
— Mouth guards should remain in a player’s mouth for the duration of the contest and should be sanitized before reinsertion if it is removed.
— Encourage the minimization of offensive and defensive huddles when possible, and encourage the use of other forms of communication between coaches and players, such as signs and signals.
— Coin toss should be limited to the referee and one designated representative/captain for each team.
Cross Country
— Schools are encouraged to limit teams to 12 participants when events are contested with four or fewer teams.
— Meet hosts should consider staggered, wave or interval starts to prevent a crowded starting line.
— Schools could consider widening its home course’s narrowest point to at least six feet wide.
— Consider using image-based equipment at the finish line to assist with determining place and reducing congestion.
Golf
— To limit congestion, consider limiting field size and starting from one tee only. Also, consider the expanded spacing of starting times.
— Tees, pencils, ball markers and sharpies will not be available. Players must bring their own equipment and food/beverages.
— Electronic scoring is permitted for regular season competition. The exchange of scorecards by competitors is discouraged and verbal confirmation of scores may be accepted.
— It is recommended that a window of time be established for players to access practice facilities (such as the driving range) before their round based on an athlete’s individual starting time.
Soccer
— Limit attendees of the pregame conference to the head or center referee, the head coach of each team and a single captain from each team.
— Additional game balls may be placed around the outside of the field, rather than constantly being handled by a ball individual. Those individuals are encouraged to use their feet or wear gloves to return balls to designated areas or players.
— No pregame World Cup introduction lines or pre-half team huddles on the field. Players should be sent to their respective field positions with bench personnel lined up on the touch line (6 feet apart) for introductions.
— Long sleeve shirts, pants, face coverings and gloves are permitted for players.
Volleyball
— Limit pre-match conferences to the first referee, head coach and one captain from each team. The conference should be held at center court, with social distancing employed. Suspend roster submissions at the conference, and instead submit them directly to the scorer’s table prior to the 10-minute mark.
— Suspend protocol of team’s switching sides/benches between sets. The home team will select its bench prior to the match, and team areas may be expanded to promote distancing.
— Cloth face coverings and gloves are permitted, as are long sleeve shirts and pants.
Tennis
— Limit pre-match conferences to athletes and coaches, and maintain social distancing while meeting.
— Between points, use your racquet or foot to advance tennis balls back to your opponent, and avoid using your hands to return balls to other courts.
— Avoid touching your face after handling a tennis ball.
— Wash hands thoroughly before and after play, as well as between sets.
— If possible, open two cans of tennis balls that do not share the same number. Take one set of numbered balls, and have your opponent take a set from the other can. Proceed with play, making sure to only pick up your set of numbered balls only.
AS ALWAYS, though, things could change on any given day. As mentioned previously, more guidance, including some regarding spectators, is expected from the state at some point today. In addition, the PIAA meets again on Aug. 26, two days before the first scheduled football games take place.