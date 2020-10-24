When I occasionally run into sports card or memorabilia collectors, they are never bashful about telling me how much their collection is worth.
And I walk away thinking, “Who cares what the catalogues say, it’s only that valuable if you find somebody willing to pay it.”
Heck, I had a friend who was convinced his stash of baseball cards would pay for college.
It didn’t – after all this was decades before eBay – though he probably netted enough to take a pal to lunch … unfortunately, not me.
Still, I was a bit jealous, after all, the cards I didn’t lose pitching them against schoolmates were dispatched by my mother the moment I began my higher education.
Who knew they had value?
Actually, I do … now.
FUNNY THING about kids and sports and, not to be sexist, especially boys from age 10 through senior year of high school … at least that was true back in my youth. Our capacity to revel in statistics and minutiae in those days was extraordinary.
For years I could recite the starting lineup and pitching staff of the 1955 Dodgers, and all 22 starters, plus the place kicker and punter for the 1963 New York (Football) Giants.
These days I can’t name MLB’s division winners from two years ago or all of last season’s 32 NFL head coaches.
Oh, I can get that information in seconds, but it’s not neatly stacked in my brain the way it was as a teenager.
Part of it is my profession.
In most cases a sports writer covers all manner of athletics, year-round. The sheer volume of information is overwhelming which is why Google is the absolute most valuable tool for a journalist.
Then, too, we follow sports differently. The words media and objectivity are synonymous. That phrase “No Cheering in the Press Box” is more than an admonition … it’s a charge, or at least it’s supposed to be, although a number of bloggers haven’t gotten the memo.
When my kids were young, they proudly bought me a pair of Bills sweatpants for Christmas. They were comfortable and I wore them until they literally fell apart. Happily, my offspring didn’t ask why I was never seen in them outside the house.
NOW, WELL into adulthood, they understand my job but are also aware that the heroes and teams of my days as a kid will always remain in place.
Several years ago they bought me a replica Brooklyn Dodger jersey that was accurate right down to the flannel.
Then, in 2018, my birthday gift was a current L.A. jersey bearing the No. 4 of Duke Snider, my all-time favorite baseball player. My daughter thought it should have his last name on the back over the number until my son explained it would violate copyright laws. So my last name appears atop the No. 4. A year later, L.A. signed A.J. Pollock, and if he could have been assigned No. 4 – it was retired in 1980, the year the “Duke of Flatbush” entered the Hall of Fame – I’d have had quite a conversation piece.
But here’s where “value” is in the perception of those who receive the item.
Last year’s birthday gift from my son was a framed, autographed picture of Snider in a Brooklyn uniform complete with authentication.
And this month, from him, my daughter and their families, the present was an autographed 1961 trading card of Giants quarterback Charley Conerly, my Duke Snider of pro football. The card, in a plastic case, is visible on both sides and his numbers in this pass-happy NFL era are pedestrian. But, in the 1950s and early ‘60s, he was an elite quarterback for the league’s highest-profile team.
After Conerly retired from the game, at age 40, the star quarterback with the good looks and graying hair actually became “The Marlboro Man” for several years.
What I’ve learned is this. That photo and trading card have tremendous value to me … even more than the tidy sum I assume my kids paid for them.
Apparently, you just have to find the right recipient.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)