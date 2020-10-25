JAMESTOWN — It was viewed as a heavyweight bout between two of the top small school cross country teams — and individual runners — in Section 6. Indeed, Jamestown’s Drew Carlson and Allegany-Limestone’s Ryan Wisniewski each came in having won every race they’ve run this season.
And the outcome matched the billing, as one broke his own school record and the other led the way in an impressive team victory.
“In a race that saw more lead changes than a cut-throat Broadway production of MacBeth,” Jamestown coach Steve Sipior playfully noted, Carlson broke his own course record (16:53.3) with a three-mile run of 16:49.3 to edge Wisniewski by nine seconds for the individual title Saturday despite a windy, rainy course at Martin Road Complex. A-L (26 points), behind the latter, Jacob Brink (3rd, 17:10) and Daniel Casey (4th, 17:15) placed five runners in the top 10 while defeating the Trojans, Jamestown (60) and Olean (incomplete).
Jack DeRose was the Huskies’ top runner, finishing 16th in 19:20.
On the girls’ side, A-L’s Angelina Napoleon smashed the course’s previous record (set last year by CSP’s Kylee O’Dell, 20:18.6) with a 19:30.2 as the Gators edged Southwestern (26-30) and topped Jamestown (82) and Olean (incomplete). Teammate Ashlyn Collins was second (21:47) as those two and two other top-10 finishers (Maddie Straub, Lindsey Kolb) was enough for A-L to get by the Trojans’ second-, third- and fourth-place finishers.
Olean’s Nya Martinelli (23:04) and Sara Thomas (23:07) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
BOYS: C/S/P 36, Maple Grove 56, F/E 64, Gow 73
GIRLS: Maple Grove 15, C/S/P 49, Gow 78, F/E 95
BEMUS POINT — Maple Grove’s Lukas Baer took first of 46 runners with a 5K time of 16:53 while John Swabick placed second (17:17) in leading C/S/P to the boys’ team title at Bemus Point Golf Course.
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tavi Riling (4th, 18:40) and Cayden Hatch (8th, 19:21) both turned in top-10 finishes.
On the girls’ side, Christina Peppy was first of 25 runners in 19:58 and Maple Grove took the top five spots. Tarryn Herman was the Titans’ top runner, placing 14th in 24:37.
AT JAMESTOWN
GIRLS: Napoleon (AL) 19:30, Collins (O) 21:47, Wigren (S) 22:27, Nelson (S) 22:33, Anderson (S) 22:58
BOYS: Carlson (J) 16:49, Wisniewski (AL) 16:58, Brink (AL) 17:10, Casey (AL) 17:15, Luce (S) 17:31