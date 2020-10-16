ALLEGANY — Starting the season 0-2-2, with a pair of 1-1 ties and two losses decided by three goals, the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team found itself in another tight matchup.
The Gators went into halftime tied with Dunkirk, 1-1, in CCAA West play. But A-L didn’t settle for another tie, or even a narrow win. With five second-half goals, the Gators rolled to a 6-1 victory, their first of the season.
Olivia Paterniti scored three goals with two assists and Kristen McMullen scored twice, also with two assists. Gracie Amore added a goal and Payton Fortuna and Janie Missel both had an assist. Goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan made five saves for the Gators (1-2-2).
“I was ecstatic that they got to get a win after working so hard for the previous four game,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “It’s a matter of learning how: we’ve been so close, three of the four times, but you have to learn how to do that. We were tied 1-1 at the half and they came out and did a really nice job in the second half.”
For Dunkirk (0-5), Mia Piede scored a goal and Tayler Skelly made five saves.
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 3, Randolph 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Scoreless at halftime, Ellicottville (5-0) erupted with second-half goals from Mandy Hurlburt, Logan Frederickson and Jocelyn Wyatt to remain undefeated.
Frederickson also had an assist to Hurlburt for the first goal of the night. ECS goalkeeper Jenna Hadley made two saves in a shutout.
Randolph’s Miranda Waterman made 16 saves.
“It was a good game,” Eagles coach Tammy Eddy said. “Randolph has some good players. Their keeper played great. We were a little slow to start, but in the second half we got our groove on.”
Portville 8, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
PORTVILLE — Teagan Kosinski scored three goals in Portville’s second consecutive shutout victory.
Meghan Lyle, Kendall Artlip, Faith Capito, Matteson Fries and Courtney Lyle also scored for Portville (2-1). Mia Welpy, Olivia Dean and Courtney Lyle and Artlip tallied assists.
Portville used two goalkeepers in the contest. Capito started in net in the first half but did not face a shot. Caydence Zalwsky made two saves in the second half.
CCAA WEST Olean 0, Jamestown 0
JAMESTOWN — Olean took 20 shots, nine of them on goal, but could never get past Jamestown goalkeeper Haileigh Rhodes.
Rhodes made nine saves, while Olean’s Micheyla Williams made two save Girls soccer s in a scoreless tie. Olean dropped to 1-0-1.
“I’m a little perplexed right now,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “This was only our second game. Our first game, I thought we didn’t play that well, we were a little rusty. But we were on point tonight, everything was good, we were in their side, but there weren’t many shots that were exceptional, they were pretty much all at the goalkeeper, we didn’t challenge her too much. They had a really fast defense, getting to us, shutting us down, but we were still able to get the shots off.”
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 3, Cheektowaga 0
CHEEKTOWAGA — Maddie Matuszak, Jillian Byers and Emrey Holland scored goals for Pioneer (3-1), with Holland converting a penalty kick.
Alyssa Boldt recorded two assists. Bailey Weaver earned the shutout on three saves for the Panthers.
Cheektowaga fell to 1-4.