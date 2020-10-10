(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a six-part series previewing the fall sports teams in the Big 30. Today: Cattaraugus County boys soccer.)
ALLEGANY — With some fresh faces atop his offensive attack, Allegany-Limestone coach Jon Luce can trust his defense to steady the team.
A-L returns seven starters, five of them in back, between the goalkeeper and the four members of a “flat four” defensive alignment. That kind of experience and familiarity in Luce’s system figures to be a benefit in a condensed season, when New York teams couldn’t meet over the summer and are now playing three-to-four games a week.
“Last year, they were really young,” Luce said of his returning defenders. “It was the first year we switched to a flat four in the back as well, so they were learning the varsity game as well as a new formation that we hadn’t run before in the program.”
Mason Kwiatkowski, Huddy Kwiatkowski, Logan Andrus and Maddox DeLong made up that flat four formation in front of goalkeeper Jack Conroy last year. Luce said the new ‘19 defensive formation stemmed from how the young players performed that preseason.
“It wasn’t really adjusting to it, they showed that that was their strength as we were going through preseason and coming through the summer time,” he said. “We just felt it was time to make that transition from our typical diamond defense we did in the back to a flat four. It seemed to work out really well last year.”
UNDER THE 15th year coach, the Gators have made the sectional final in five of the last six years, including four-consecutive Section 6 titles from 2014-17.
A-L retained three players who scored a goal last season, accounting for eight of 55 goals returning from 2019. Last year’s Big 30 Player of the Year Bryant Talbot scored 22 goals and Big 30 All-Star Michael Wolfgang had 14 goals before graduating.
“We’ve always kind of gone from the back side up, we want to create a really strong defense, build it through the midfield, but we’ve always had those kids up top where we know all we need to do is get them the ball and they’re going to create scoring opportunities,” Luce said. “This year, we’ve had to be a little more creative from the midfield forward. We’ve had different starters for the first three games, we’ve had a different lineup. We’re just trying to find those right pieces to put in the right spots in order for the creativity to kind of happen and make something happen on the offensive side of the ball.
“The comfort level is if it doesn’t work up top, we still have a strong defense to hopefully keep the other team off the scoreboard. We just need our offense to hopefully start clicking a little bit better to create more scoring opportunities. In the last two games, against Fredonia, a really good, talented team and (Wednesday against Jamestown), I thought we created a lot of good opportunities, and since we’re getting the opportunities now we’ve just got to find how we’re going to finish those opportunities.”
SO FAR, the experience on defense has helped the Gators to a 4-0 start (before Friday night’s game at Southwestern), including three-straight shutouts.
“We started off the way that we needed to,” Luce said. “They still have some improving to do. There’s little things that we need to fix. We want the ball on their foot more. We try to play out of the back as much as we can, use them to reset, so we need them kind of stepping up their game as not just being the typical big defenders clearing the ball out, we want them to be players that are able to possess the ball and lead our rush up the field.”
With a regular season slated to last just more than a month, the busy schedule will require a quick learning curve for all teams this year, Luce noted.
“We’ve talked about that a couple times, the assistant coaches on the sidelines will say, ‘Oh, we need to work on that in practice,’ and one of my routine comments is, ‘that’s what we used to do in those two weeks for our preseason,’” Luce said.
“This year, we’re finding that we’re missing some of those pieces because we don’t have time to go over it in a true preseason. Yes, we did have 10 practices, but it wasn’t the typical preseason that we’ve had in the past.”
But Luce was quick to note the unusual season impacts every team, not just his own.
“We’re playing at least three games a week, sometimes four, and you usually have space in between games where we can take a lighter practice or have a harder practice, now it’s really going to be taking care of their bodies playing this many games in a week,” he said. “The opponents have to do the same thing, so it’s not like we have the advantage or they have the advantage. Everyone’s going through the same thing right now.”
— The Big 30 is down to six Cattaraugus County boys teams for 2020, with Archbishop Walsh unable to field a team this fall and Franklinville not fielding a squad for the second-consecutive year.
In the fifth year of a boys soccer merger, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley has a familiar face as its new coach: P.J. Peterson, who previously led C-LV for 14 pre-merger seasons.
Portville, under 11th-year coach J.J. McIntosh, will look to take a step forward with 13 returning letterwinners, including 10 starters. Ellicottville and 17th year coach Matt Finn return seven starters from a nine-win team last year.
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 boys soccer teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONECoach:
Jon Luce (15th year, 220-38-14)
League:
CCAA Div. I West
2019 record/postseason:
15-3; Wilson (W, 2-0, Section 6 Class B-2 quarterfinal), Newfane (W, 1-0, Section 6 Class B-2 semifinal), Eden (L, 2-1, Section 6 Class B-2 championship)
Roster:
Connor Bates (sr., MF), Mason Kwiatkowski (sr., D), Jonah MacWilliams (sr., F), Huddy Kwiatkowski (jr., D), Chance LaCroix (jr., MF), Logan Andrus (jr., D), Maddox DeLong (jr., D), Tyler Curran (jr., MF), Nolan Donavon (jr., MF), Zach Luce (soph., MF), Jack Conroy (soph., GK), Mason Deming (soph., MF), Henry Brairton (soph., D), Tyler Griffin (soph., MF), Zach Burnett (soph., MF), Eric Spring (soph., F), Ryan Ruolo (soph., MF), Anthony DeCapua (soph., MF), Sean Conroy (fr., D)
From the coach:
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach:
Matt Finn (17th year, 141-150-14)
League:
CCAA Div. III East
2019 record/postseason:
9-10; Silver Creek (W, 4-0, Section 6 Class C first round), Bennett (W, 2-0, Section 6 Class C quarterfinals), Randolph (L, 3-2, 2OT, Section 6 Class C semifinal)
Roster:
Noah Steinbroner (sr., D), Jamison Caldwell (sr., GK), Justin Imhoff (sr., D), Bryce Butler (sr., MF), Caleb Jennings (sr., D), Alex Hunt (sr., D), Kolby Aldrich (sr., D), Mitchell Azcarate (sr., F), Clayton Rowland (sr., F), Wyatt Chudy (sr., D), Logan Dimpfl (sr, D), Ryan DeKay (sr., D), Kaleb Kilby (jr., F), Isaac Alexander (jr., F), Logan Grinols (jr., MF), Aiden Privitera (jr., MF), Ignacio deOrbe (jr., MF), Sam Edwards (fr., MF)
From the coach:
“We are very excited to be playing soccer this fall. We are hoping to make the most of an unforgettable year… Along with players that have started for us for quite some time now, we have picked up a few extra players from the F/E Titans football squad. The quicker that we all get on the same page, the more successful of a season we will have.”
OLEAN
Coach:
Jim Charles (23rd year, 198-166-31)
League:
CCAA Div. I West
2019 record/postseason:
5-11-1; Springville/West Valley (L, 2-0, Section 6 Class B-1 first round)
Roster:
Aaron Aiello (jr., MF), Quintin Allen (soph., F), Ellison Ash-West (jr., D), Thomas Bates (soph., MF), Maxwell Bee (jr., F), Mark Brown (sr., D), Logan Cowles (sr., D), Andre Fratercangelo (fr., D), Nate Gabler (sr., F), Josh Gardiner (soph., GK), Stephen Hoffman (jr., MF), Gavin Johnson (sr., F), Dominik Kahle (jr., D), Al Linderman (fr., MF), Joe Magro (sr., MF), Lucas Perry (sr., D), Pockalny (sr., GK), Maddox Windus (jr., D), Maxwell Wolfe (jr., D)
PIONEER
Coach:
Sarah Lawson (4th year, 20-28-3)
League:
ECIC Div. III
2019 record/postseason:
8-8-1; Grand Island (W, 3-0, Section 6 Class A-2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Aiden Ameis (jr., D), Walker Bekiel (soph., MF), JT Carmody (soph., MF), Josh Chitty (soph., F), Zach Coppola (jr., MF), Gaven George (sr., F), Seth Higgins (soph., D), Colin Hughes (jr., MF), Ethan Metlak (fr., MF), Braydon Miller (jr., D), Nate Schwartz (sr., D), Zander Terhune (soph., D), Caden Waite (jr., GK), Ethen Warner (soph., D), Jake Wiseman (jr., MF)
PORTVILLE
Coach:
J.J. McIntosh (11th year, 69-96-11)
League:
CCAA Div. III East
2019 record/postseason:
7-10-1; Frewsburg (W, 2-1, Section 6 Class C first round), Westfield/Brocton (L, 1-0, Section 6 Class C quarterfinal)
Roster:
Kyle Mathes (jr.), Brady German (8th), Christian Gariepy (jr.), Alex Wenke (sr.), Kyle Stone (sr.), Kevin Eberth (jr.), Michael Cole (soph.), Drake Kavanaugh (jr.), Nick Harmon (jr.), Braxton Stone (sr.), Matt Snyder (sr.), Nathan Carpenter (jr.), Todd Stone (jr.), Thomas Carls (jr.), Ethan Dean (soph.), Sam Korsa (jr.), Nathan Petryszak (jr.), Trey Williams (sr.), Luke Petruzzi (jr.), Michael Long (jr.), Zach Buckner (jr.)
From the coach:
“After several years of playing with underclassmen, the PCS boys varsity soccer team is playing with mostly seasoned and tested players. We are returning 10 out of 11 starters. Although we only needed to fill one position, I think it is one of the most important positions on the field, goalie. It’s unusual to be returning so many starters, and I am excited to see what they can do this season. Even with everything that has been going on, I know these boys have been working really hard during the off-season. Last year, the number one seeded Westfield-Brocton team ended our season with a shot from half field just inside ten minutes to play. Our boys were crushed, but they also knew if we could hang with them for seventy minutes, and knowing we would be returning most of our starters, that we could really make some noise this season. With a solid group of seniors and our core group being mostly juniors, we have high expectations for the 2020 season.”
SALAMANCA/CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach:
PJ Peterson (15th year, 1st at Salamanca, 92-146-10)
League:
CCAA Div. III East
2019 record/postseason:
6-11; Eden (L, 8-0, Sec. 6 Class B-2 first round)
Roster:
Matt Blakely (sr., MF), Neland Cummings (sr., F), Holden Hendrick (sr., F), Reece Redeye-Desposito (sr., MF), Jarrett Pond (sr., GK), Nick Savidge (sr., D), Joseph Quigley (sr., F), Hunter Yaworsky (sr., D), Lucas Barber (fr., D), Kodi Colton (jr., MF/GK), Gabe Greene (jr., MF/D), Kaleb Holcomb (jr., MF), Kendell Valvo (jr., MF), Jordan Ambuske (so., MF/F), Andrew Herrick (so., MF), John Matteson (so., MF), Jonathan Wilsie (so., GK), Kyler Colton (fr., F/GK), Archer Newark (fr., F/MF/D), Arlen Newark (fr., F/MF/D)
From the coach: “This is a good group of hard-working players. We have a good mix of youth and experience. Our success will depend on our older players setting a good example and maintaining a positive attitude. If we can be mentally tough, we should have some success.”