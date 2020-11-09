JAMESTOWN — With large invitationals being shelved for the year and last week’s CCAA meet sending out runners in waves due to COVID-19, the area’s top talent didn’t have much of a chance to race side-by-side this fall.
Until Saturday, when the CCAA staged a final cross country event featuring the top 30 girls runners and 24 boys runners in a traditional format.
And in their first real opportunity to measure themselves against the best of the best, Angelina Napolean and Ryan Wisniewski fared how they normally have: at or near the top of the leaderboard.
Napolean, a week after winning the CCAA meet, took first Saturday, turning in a 5K time of 19:41 at the CCAA Individual Races in near perfect conditions (72 degrees and sunny) at the Strider Field Complex. Napolean finished 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Acacia Barber, of Frewsburg.
The A-L girls had three runners qualify, with Ashlyn Collins placing 18th (second among Big 30 runners, 23:00) and Maddie Straub 20th (23:16). Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Emma Pocabello was 25th (23:39), Olean’s Nya Martinelli 26th (23:45) and Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Taryn Herman 27th (24:04).
On the boys’ side, Wisniewski took third overall, finishing in 17:05, behind only Jamestown’s Drew Carlson (16:44) and Maple Grove’s Lukas Baer (16:52). The Gators sent their top five boys, with Daniel Casey taking eighth (17:28), Kohl Carpenter 10th (17:34), Donald Higgs 11th (17:46) and Alex Redeye 23rd (19:21). F/E’s duo of Cayden Hatch (18:10) and Tavi Riling (18:21) were 14th and 16th, respectively, and C-LV’s John Visnesky was 20th (18:54).