The Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team had two members earn a spot on the All-Western New York Small School all-stars.
Junior forward Chance LaCroix and sophomore goalkeeper Jack Conroy were both small school All-WNY selections. LaCroix led the Gators in scoring this year, with 16 goals and 12 assists, which account for more than half (28 of 50) of the team’s goals in 2020. Conroy had 62 saves and allowed just 12 goals, recording 12 shutouts. A-L went 14-3-2, winning the CCAA West division and reaching the championship game of the Section 6 Class B2 playoffs.
Ellicottville senior midfielder Bryce Butler was also an All-WNY small school boys selection. Butler led the Eagles to an 8-5-1 record, leading the team in scoring with 12 goals and nine assists for more than half of his team’s goals (21 of 36).
The Big 30 had two girls soccer All-WNY honorees, as Olean forward Alexis Gibbons made the second team and Allegany-Limestone goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan was an honorable mention.
Gibbons, a senior and East Tennessee State recruit, scored 17 goals with four assists in just 13 games as the Huskies went 10-2-1.
Riordan, a junior, made 88 saves and allowed 19 goals for A-L (4-9-2). She had two shutouts.
CCAA names swimming all-stars
Five from Olean High were named to the CCAA Division 1 Girls Swimming and Diving All-Star Team, released recently.
Tyetta Herman, Megan Jackson, Olivia Marshall, Sara Thomas and Alexis Trietley all made the D-1 all-star team for the Huskies. That was the most of any Division 1 program, one more than both Frewsburg and Southwestern.
Allegany-Limestone accounted for five of the 16 competitors named to the Division 2 Girls Swimming and Diving All-Star Team. Named from the Gators were Brooke Pecorella, Paige Pecorella, Lindsay Swalcy, Emma Jankowski and Michaella Rhodes. Salamanca’s Kamryn DeBoy also made the D-2 team.