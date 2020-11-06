With fewer opportunities to seek out high-level competition this season, the Allegany-Limestone cross country teams have themselves to thank for sustaining a high performance level.
The shorter 2020 fall sports season, along with COVID-related restrictions on event size and travel, led to the elimination of invitational cross country meets, where top-flight runners often face their strongest competition before postseason championships. The Gators also went through the regular season without home-course advantage, running only road meets due to construction at their school.
But that hasn’t seemed to slow down a deep A-L boys team, nor a girls team led by sophomore Angelina Napoleon, who has yet to lose a race this season.
A-L’s boys have three different runners (senior Ryan Wisniewski and juniors Jacob Brink and Daniel Casey) who have won a race this year.
“That’s a little bit unusual,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said, “because you tend to have your top one or two racers that lead for your team, and to have three different boys do that, and our four and five pretty much all season have been right behind them and again closely followed by six. A lot of other coaches have talked about the depth that our team has this year, even knowing the depth was behind them would push these kids in the front to maintain their place in the top seven and part of the scoring team. That really has been what has kept this boys group really working hard and striving to be their best. They’ve been their own best competition I think.
“Ange has been unbeaten all season. She’s just a beast. She just pushes herself.”
ACCORDING TO the Section 6 performance list on athletic.net, Brink, Casey and Wisniewski have the first, second and third-best time in Section 6 Class C so far this season, with Donald Higgs 13th and Alex Redeye 17th. Napoleon has the best girls’ time, while teammate Ashlyn Collins ranks 14th.
Napoleon won the CCAA Championships last Friday, continuing her perfect season. She ran in a different race than runner-up Acacia Barber of Frewsburg, and came out on top by five seconds.
“That’s the closest anyone has been to her all year, but they weren’t even in the same race to actually be racing each other,” Stamets said. “Then our boys team took second place by two points, but again, the team that was in first (Southwestern) was in a different race. So it was really hard for the teams to perform at their best and compete with everyone because you go into these races actually racing and when the competitors are in a different race, it’s hard. So it was a very unusual situation this year.”
The top runners from the CCAA will have one more chance to compete before sectionals, this time with the best of the best facing each other, as about 30 boys and 30 girls were invited to run Saturday in Jamestown. A-L had six boys and three girls qualify for the meet.
“This will be really, so far this season, the highest level of competition we’ve had,” Stamets said. “Normally you go to invitationals, you go to McQuaid and you get pitted against some of the top in the state and in other states. We just didn’t have those opportunities this year. I think my team, the kids that qualified, are really looking forward to having that opportunity to go against that top competition and really see where they stack up.”
THE SECTION 6 Championships are set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15, at Bemus Point Golf Course. It’ll be the highest official level of competition this year, as the NYSPHSAA canceled all fall state championships due to COVID-19.
“I think we’ve kind of tried to maintain the same type of goals as usual, even if there isn’t a New York state cross country meet that we could achieve,” Stamets said. “We can still achieve winning sectionals, which would normally be how you would earn the trip to the state meet. So regardless of whether or not that state meet exists, we can still achieve that sectional championship. The Allegany-Limestone team has worked extremely hard this year, regardless of that end meet. To be honest, our kids are doing great and our boys team is doing the best that we’ve done in a long time, they’ve put in the miles this summer and it shows. I’m proud of all the kids.”
The teams at sectionals will also be split up, but this time by class: A, B1, B2, C1, C2 and D. Due to a high number of teams in both B and C, those classes were split into two sub-classes.
A-L, in Class C2, will run Sunday, Nov. 15, and Cattaraugus-Little Valley and Franklinville/Ellicottville run in Class D later that day. Olean runs in Class B2 on Saturday.
Last year, Napoleon was 18th of all Class C runners in the NYSPHSAA Championships. She won’t have a chance to improve on that state performance this year, but could finish on a high note with a sectional title.
“I’m really proud of this group of kids and how hard they’ve worked,” Stamets said. “It makes me a little sad that we’ve been impacted by the way the world is today and COVID and everything. But as a team we’ve really tried to remember all season long to be grateful for the season that we were able to have.
“With the chaos going on around us in the world and a hybrid at school where we’re in school some days and out other days, we’ve tried to keep it a theme that we’re thankful for every part of the season that we had. I just think that’s kind of the way that we’re going to have to remember this season. We’ve been lucky to have what we did. I know a lot of other sports didn’t get that.”