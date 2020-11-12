ALLEGANY — It took almost three-quarters of the game for the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team to break through on Tuesday night.
But once it did, it came away with a familiar result.
More than enough scoring on offense. A shutdown effort on defense.
Chance LaCroix, Tyler Curran and Ryan Roulo all found the back of the net in the last 25 minutes as the top-seeded Gators dispatched No. 8 Wilson, 3-0, in a Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinal to open the COVID-19-shortened postseason on Tuesday. Zach Luce had the helping hand on all three, which came in the 55th, 68th and 73rd minutes following a long stalemate.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jack Conroy needed just four saves to record the shutout, his sixth in a row and 12th of the year, including a scoreless tie with Southwestern. A-L hasn’t allowed a goal since a 2-0 loss to Maple Grove on Oct. 24. Over those last six contests, the Gators have outscored their opponents, 24-0.
A-L will host No. 4 Royalton-Hartland (9-3) in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. Roy-Hart beat Alden, 3-0, in another quarterfinal on Tuesday.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND Cuba-Rushford 3, Red Creek 1
CUBA — Ethan Rix, Logan Lewis and Caden Granger scored for Cuba Rushford (4-5-2) as the No. 6 Rebels advanced to the quarterfinals.
Maddox Keller had two assists. Goalkeeper Jack Frank made six saves.
For No. 11 Red Creek (1-12), Mitchell Irish scored a goal and goalie Tyler Cooper had 11 saves.
C-R visits No. 3 Bolivar-Richburg (6-4-2) Saturday for a 7 p.m. quarterfinal.