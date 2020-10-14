OLEAN — The Allegany-Limestone cross country teams claimed a majority of the top spots en route to a tri-meet sweep on Tuesday.
Ryan Wisniewski took the top spot on the boys’ side, finishing the 3.0-mile course in 16:20 to lead the Gators (15 points) past Gowanda (50) and Olean (incomplete).
Jacob Brink (16:24) and Daniel Casey (16:40) also ran sub-17-minute races as A-L boasted nine of the top 10 runners.
Jack DeRose was Olean’s top runner, placing seventh in 18:37.
Angelina Napolean took first in 18:46 to lead the A-L girls (16; Gowanda 45, Olean inc.). Teammates Ashlyn Collins (20:37) and Maddie Straub (22:35) placed second and third, respectively.
Nya Martinelli took fourth (22:39) while Sara Thomas was sixth (22:56) for Olean.
CROSS COUNTRY BOYS: Franklinville 25, Cattaraugus-LV 45, Randolph 62 GIRLS: Randolph 27, Catt-Little Valley 45, Franklinville 48
FRANKLINVILLE — Cayden Hatch placed first, finishing the 3.1-mile layout in 18:10 to lead the Franklinville boys. Talon Rowland (Randolph, 18:38) and Tavi Riling (F/E) also ran sub-19-minute races.
Sydney Smith took first in 21:56 to lead the Randolph girls.
BOYS: No team scoring GIRLS: Hornell 15, Cuba-Rushford inc.
CUBA — Quinn Stillman (22:54) and Nora Foreman (26:42) took first in their respective races to lead the Hornell boys and girls.
Riley Wilson was Cuba-Rushford’s top runner, finishing third in the boys’ race in 25:38.
SWIMMING Southwestern 95, Olean 91
OLEAN — Alexis Trietley (50 free, 100 free) and Megan Jackson (200 IM, 200 fly) each won two individual events and Trietley was part of two winning relays, but Olean fell short.
The Huskies took first in seven of 12 events, but were edged by Southwestern’s depth.
Morgan Faulk won the 200 free and 500 free for the Trojans.
Fredonia 106, Allegany-Limestone 78
ALLEGANY — Amelia Harper (200 IM, 100 free) and Tori Spacciapolli (200 free, 100 breast) each won two events to guide Fredonia.
Brooke Pecorella (50 free), Paige Pecorella (500 free) and Lauren Ball (100 back) each won individual events for Allegany-Limestone (0-2).
GIRLS TENNIS Falconer 4, Salamanca 1
SALAMANCA — Hannah Klusek and Morgan Maybee picked up a 12-10 victory at No. 2 doubles and Kierstin Klahn and Jasmine Smith hung tough in a 12-10 loss at first singles for Salamanca.
Falconer improved to 6-0 while the Warriors fell to 2-6.
AT FRANKLINVILLEBOYS:
Hatch (F/E) 18:10, Rowland (R) 18:38, Riling (F/E) 18:58, Stewart (F/E) 19:10, Visnesky (CLV) 19:20
GIRLS:
Smith (R) 21:56, Pocabello (CLV) 22:58, Herman (F/E) 23:01, Rowland (R) 24:54, Van Rensselaer (R) 25:10
AT OLEANBOYS:
Wisniewski (A-L) 16:20, Brink (A-L) 16:25, Casey (A-L) 16:40, Redeye (A-L) 17:50, Carpenter (A-L) 18:07
GIRLS:
Napoleon (A-L) 18:46, Collins (A-L) 20:37, Straub (A-L) 22:25, Martinelli (O) 22:39, Kolb (A-L) 22:40
AT OLEANSouthwestern 95, Olean 91200 medley relay:
Southwestern (Kreinheder, Shedd, Fosbeg, Grijalva) 2:04.77
200 freestyle:
Faulk (S) 2:16.22
200 IM:
Jackson (O) 2:23.18
50 free:
Trietley (O) 24.54
Diving:
Vanderhoef (O) 223.64
200 fly:
Jackson (O) 1:05.25
100 free:
Trietley (O) 53.68
500 free:
Faulk (S) 6:04.24
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (DeGroff, Herman, Pagett, Trietley) 1:54.13
100 back:
Kreinheder (S) 1:10.91
100 breast:
Shedd (S) 1:17.41
400 freestyle relay:
Olean (Jackson, Slavinski, Thomas, Trietley) 3:58.72
AT ALLEGANYFredonia 106, Allegany-Limestone 78200 medley relay:
Fredonia (Roth, Spacciapolli, Harper, Truby) 2:08.71
200 freestyle:
T. Spacciapolli (F) 2:04.42
200 IM:
Harper (F) 2:33.24
50 free:
B. Pecorella (AL) :29.07
Diving:
E. Pucci-Schaefer (F) 2:51.30
200 fly:
Roth (F) 1:15.22
100 free:
Harper (F) 1:00.14
500 free:
P. Pecorella (AL) 6:09.91
200 freestyle relay:
Fredonia (Harper, May, Roth, Spacciapolli) 1:54.13
100 back:
Ball (AL) 1:10.92
100 breast:
T. Spacciapolli (F) 1:11.18
400 freestyle relay:
Fredonia (Frerichs, May, Spacciapolli, Truby) 4:42.63
AT SALAMANCAFalconer 4, Franklinville 1Singles:
M. Youngberg (F) 10-0 Long; N. Youngberg (F) 10-2 Collins; Allen (F) 10-0 Newark
Doubles: Pierce/Fiasco (F) 12-10 Klahn/Smith; Klusek/Maybee (S) 12-10 Binkley/McKane