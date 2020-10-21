LITTLE VALLEY — Ryan Wisniewski and Angelina Napoleon once again showed the way in another convincing victory for the Allegany-Limestone cross country teams Tuesday on the Pat McGee Trail.
Napoleon turned in a time of 18:52 to finish first of 20 runners and the A-L girls (22 points) had seven of the top 10 runners while dispatching Cattaraugus-LV (59) and Franklinville/Ellicottville (63).
Teammate Ashlyn Collins (20:27) and C-LV’s Emma Pocobello (21:48) placed second and third, respectively.
Wisniewski paced 32 runners with a 16:20 and the Gator boys (15 points) swept the top five while topping the Titans (69) and Timberwolves (86). A-L’s Jacob Brink was second (16:29) while Cayden Hatch (6th, 17:50) and John Visnesky (10th, 19:05) were the top runners for F/E and C-LV.
CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS: Gowanda 26, Randolph 29, Olean inc. BOYS: Gowanda 25, Olean 49, Randolph 57
OLEAN — Randolph’s Sydney Smith won the individual title, finishing the 3-mile course in 21:17, but Gowanda claimed five of the top 10 spots to take the team event.
Nya Martinelli (22:13) and Sara Thomas (22:25) finished second and third, respectively, for Olean.
Randolph’s Talon Rowland (17:53) won the boys’ title, but Gowanda again triumphed with five top-10s. Jack DeRose took second overall (18:37) for Olean.
GIRLS: AA/C/A 15, Cuba-Rushford inc. BOYS: AA/C/A 15, Cuba-Rushford inc.
CUBA — Micah Ford and Jenna Franklin led the combined Alfred-Almond/Canaseraga/Arkport boys and girls teams.
Ford finished the 3.1-mile layout in 18:03 while Franklin turned in a 22:57. Riley Wilson was C-R’s lone boys runner, taking eighth of 16 participants in 25:00.
Libby Drum (23:45) and Hailey Kumpf (24:27) took second and third of 11 runners, respectively, for the C-R girls.
SWIMMING Allegany-Limestone 115, Gowanda 65
ALLEGANY — Brooke Pecorella took two individual events (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team to lead Allegany-Limestone to a Senior Night triumph.
Paige Pecorella (500 free) and Lauren Ball (100 free) each captured one event while swimming on the winning 200- and 400-freestyle relays as the Gators (1-3) captured their first victory of the year.
Hayley Stang won the 100 backstroke for Gowanda.
Fredonia 103, Olean 82
FREDONIA — Megan Jackson (200 free, 100 butterfly) and Alexis Trietley (200 IM, 500 free) won all four of their respective races, taking two individuals and helping two relays, as Olean fell short.
Tyyetta Herman won the 100 freestyle and was part of those winning 200- and 400-freestyle relay teams for the Huskies.
Tori Spacciapolli (100 breaststroke), Abby Roth (100 back) and Amelia Harper (50 freestyle) all won individual events and a relay for Fredonia.
AT ALLEGANYAllegany-Limestone 115, Gowanda 65200 medley relay:
Gowanda (Jones, Stang, Sunick, E. Christopher) 2:29.19
200 freestyle:
B. Pecorella (AL) 2:27.53
200 IM:
Wolfgang (AL) 3:01.73
50 freestyle:
E. Christopher (G) :29.27
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 219.25
100 butterfly:
Decker (AL) 1:24.88
100 freestyle:
Ball (AL) 1:01.99
500 freestyle:
P. Pecorella (AL) 6:15.0
200 freestyle relay:
Allegany-Limestone (Ball, Decker, Swalcy, P. Pecorella) 2:01.09
100 backstroke:
Stang (G) 1:22.71
100 breaststroke:
B. Pecorella (AL) 1:31.38
400 freestyle relay:
Allegany-Limestone (Ball, Finn, P. Pecorella, B. Pecorella) 4:33.97 AT FREDONIA
Fredonia 103, Olean 82200 medley relay:
Fredonia (Roth, Spacciapolli, Harper, May) 2:05.68
200 freestyle:
Jackson (O) 2:03.92
200 IM:
Trietley (O) 2:18.48
50 freestyle:
Harper (F) 26.87
Diving:
E. Pucci-Schaefer (F) 277.20
100 butterfly:
Jackson (O) 1:06.26
100 freestyle:
Herman (O) 1:02.47
500 freestyle:
Trietley (O) 5:26.73
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (Price, Jackson, Trietley, Herman) 1:50.23
100 backstroke:
Roth (F) 1:10.57
100 breaststroke:
Spacciapolli (F) 1:10.62
400 freestyle relay: Olean (Herman, Jackson, Slavinski, Trietley) 4:07.03