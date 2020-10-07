FRANKLINVILLE — Jacob Brink took the top spot and the Allegany-Limestone boys swept the top five positions en route to a 15-55 triumph over Franklinville/Ellicottville in cross country action on Tuesday.
Brink finished the 3.1-mile layout behind the Franklinville elementary school in 16:42 with Daniel Casey taking second in 16:52. Cayden Hatch (7th, 18:38) and Michael Stewart (10th, 19:25) were the top runners for the Titans.
Angelina Napolean, a multi-year state participant, ran a 19:16 to pace the A-L girls to a 17-51 triumph over F/E. The Gators’ Ashlyn Collins (22:16) and Maddie Straub (22:52) took second and third, respectively, while F/E’s Tarryn Herman was fourth (23:44).
Garis leads Genesee Valley runners
CUBA — Matt Garis placed first among four runners with a 5K time of 19:57 and Zach Tucher (20:21) and Trevor Mullen (26:28) were second and third, respectively, for Genesee Valley in a meet with Cuba-Rushford.
Libby Drum (24:06) and Hailey Kumpf (25:23), both from Cuba-Rushford, were the lone girls runners.
GIRLS TENNIS
Falconer 4, Salamanca 1FALCONER — Macy Youngberg and Lauren Allen each picked up singles victories to key Falconer (2-0, 1-0). The team of Hannah Klusek and Morgan Maybee notched the lone victory at No. 2 doubles for Salamanca (2-2, 2-1).
AT FRANKLINVILLE
BOYS:
Brink (AL) 16:42, Casey (AL) 16:52, Wisniewski (AL) 17:20, Higgs (AL) 18:16, Redeye (AL) 18:19
GIRLS:
Napolean (AL) 19:16, Collins (AL) 22:16, Straub (AL) 22:52, Herman (F) 23:44, Kolb (AL) 23:45 AT FALCONER
Falconer 4, Salamanca 1Singles:
M. Youngberg (F) 10-0 (forfeit); N. Youngberg 10-2 (F) Collins; Allen (F) 10-0 Newark
Doubles: Pierce/Fiasco (F) 10-4 Long/Steckman; Klusek/Maybee (S) 10-5 Binkley/McKane