ST. BONAVENTURE — The last time the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team played a game in the Reilly Center was Feb. 29, 291 days before yesterday.
That’s when, finally, coach Jesse Fleming’s squad got to stage its initial home game in this coronavirus-impacted season.
How bizarre has it been?
The Bonnies’ campaign commenced last Friday, due to Covid-19, five weeks after it was supposed to begin, and with, of all things, an Atlantic 10 game against Duquesne on a neutral court in Pittsburgh.
Sunday’s scheduled RC opener was wiped out by a positive test at Marshall, pushing the inaugural to Wednesday afternoon against Binghamton.
But St. Bonaventure, which averaged just under 500 fans last season, faced the Bearcats in front of 5,480 empty seats.
There were only coaches, players, team-support people, game-day personnel, security and media. And the latter three groups had to fill out Covid questionnaires and have their temperatures taken before being allowed into the arena.
THE FLOOR-LEVEL layout is drastically changed in deference to the pandemic.
While the scorer’s table remains in its usual place, the bleachers across the floor, including the student section, have been pushed in and socially-distanced chairs are in their place, with one team on each side of the doors leading to the locker rooms.
The radio broadcast position is still in front of the lower reds above the scorer’s table, but the TV announcing area is no longer on the floor, but rather on the same level across the court.
Meanwhile, the print media is at tables in the aisle between the upper and lower reds on the radio broadcast side. That arrangement wouldn’t work, fire code-wise, with fans in the stands, but it’s a non-factor in a virtually-empty building.
And, as we’ve gotten used to watching pro sports during Covid 19, the piped in crowd noise gives the fanless facility a touch of authenticity, as does the same music we hear when the building is full.
BUT FLEMING is merely glad to be playing after a 29-game season (11 non-conference, 18 Atlantic 10) that was supposed to begin Nov. 28 was pared to 21 (only 3 non-A10 after the Marshall cancellation) and started nearly three weeks late.
“We did it down at Duquesne and I thought there was a little more juice (maybe) because of our first game,” he said of a competitive 71-63 loss that Bona (1-1) led in the fourth quarter in an empty gym on the LaRoche University campus. “Tonight I thought we were a little more flat (with no fans). We didn’t bring our (normal) energy.”
He admitted, “It does feel a lot like practice. We’ve had some good 5-on-5 games in practice … (but in a real game) it’s like you’re kind of whispering 20-feet away to your point guard what the next play is (because the building is so quiet) … it’s kind of humorous.
“Everybody in the country is saying, ‘You’ve got to bring your own juice … you can’t be motivated by external factors,’” Fleming allowed. “You’ve got to be motivated because you love to play, love to win that possession and beat your guy, love your teammate enough to share with them. That’s what’s got to motivate you because you’re not going to get external motivation.”
And there was enough yesterday afternoon.
“We needed a win,” he maintained of the 67-57 victory over Binghamton (0-2). “But this has been a fun group to coach … it’s gotta be a fun team to coach, you’re having 41 practices for every two games (played).”
Of course, Bona’s situation isn’t unusual as it’s the rare Division I basketball school that’s allowing any fans during the pandemic.
Both St. John’s and Buffalo, the Bonnies’ last two non-conference foes, are playing in empty arenas.
“I’ve heard that Dayton’s allowing a smattering of fans and maybe a few (other) teams in the A-10 (will have some fans),” Fleming said, “but everything is always fluid. It’s the new reality.”
AND THE reality for Tim Kenney, St. Bonaventure’s athletic director, is that his university has dealt with coronavirus as well as it possibly could.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve done,” he said after watching the women’s game. “The players have tried to do the right thing and we’ve done everything possible to honor the protocols related to the disease. To me, it’s simple, you either follow the rules or there are no games.”
And Bona’s men’s team — which went from being one of the earliest-opening Division I teams to one of the last — will get its first taste of the coronavirus-proofed Reilly Center on Saturday afternoon when it opens its home season against Hofstra.
