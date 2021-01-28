A classic reimagined in ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

As one of the most read, most published and most famous authors of the 19th century, the works of Charles Dickens have been adapted into stage plays, radio dramas, films, TV specials and more over the past 175 years. Who doesn’t know at least a little bit about the perils of Ebenezer Scrooge or Oliver Twist?
Of course, you can only tell the same story so many times, so reworking Dickens’ quintessential Victorian-era serials that are often fully of poor social conditions and repulsive characters into musicals or Disney productions are unexpected avenues to make these tales fresh again.
With the movie “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” Dickens’ semi-autobiographical novel is in the hands of writer-director Armando Iannucci, best known for his political satires “The Thick of It” and “Veep” and the perfect voice to match the blended dry wit and social criticism of Dickens.
While the story of an orphan who jumps from bad home to bad home, rags to riches to rags again and surrounded by a cast of characters so bizarre they must be real doesn’t sound like the feel-good comedy of the year, the never-ending sass and sarcasm coming from everyone on screen was the perfect antidote for 2020.
Framed as an onstage reading by Copperfield (played by Dev Patel) telling his own life story, the film is set in mid-1800s England and chronicles the life of its iconic title character from his birth through his thirties as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it.
From working in a factory while lodging with Mr. Micawber (Peter Capaldi) and his family, who are pursued by their creditors, to running away to find his wealthy aunt Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton) and her lodger, the eccentric Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie), Copperfield soon discovers his gift as a storyteller and writer.
As friends and foes alike depart and return to Copperfield’s life over the years, his journey is by turns hilarious and tragic, but always full of life, color and humanity as he engages with the ever-interesting world of Victorian London.
By utilizing the framing device of Patel on a London stage recounting the events of the film, Iannucci is able to change and adapt the story as Copperfield’s memories rather than a straight adaptation of the book, which allows for much more interesting filmmaking and storytelling choices than a serious version on the BBC.
Things like Copperfield popping in and out of some scenes as an omniscient presence to a lot of the camerawork evoking his feelings and point of view at the time put the audience right into his perspective. It not only makes the story that much more personal but also paints Copperfield as an unreliable narrator and makes the fantasy elements feel more at home.
Inside this strange and often unbelievable world are the characters who feel that much more believable by being even stranger, which adds a lot to the humor which is abundant throughout. As in most satires and spoofs, the characters themselves wholly believe the bizarre world they’re in and it makes sense to them, so seeing them rib each other and shoot one sarcastic quip after another fills in those characters gaps that you can’t always get in a two-hour movie.
A unique but ultimately welcome choice for the adaptation is bringing in a more diverse cast, with several important characters played by people of color when any traditional retelling would have an entirely white cast. It may not be historical, but in 2020 it feels right that the best actors are portraying these characters even if that means they’re Indian or Black or Asian.
Just as in life, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” is a series of events and situations presented much like Dickens’ original serialization. Each scene feels different with different characters and Copperfield himself often assumes a new name from the people around him.
While this episodic approach can simultaneously feel slow and rushed at the same time, I’d imagine having to reflect on our own lives for two hours straight would feel much the same. Thankfully, the steady hand of Iannucci and strong performances led by Patel make it a quirky but enjoyable trip.