The hatred was evident in Tampa’s Hixon Hall on Dec. 18 and 19, 1967.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, amid an unbeaten regular season behind its celebrated “Ironman Five,” was in town for games against Auburn and Seattle in the Tampa Invitational.
It was an unpleasant experience in general, but especially for its two black starters, program legends Bob Lanier and Bill Butler, who, against an all-white Auburn team down south, were the victims of blatant and predictable racism.
“They were calling Lanier and Butler derogatory names on the court and the referees didn’t give a (expletive),” recalled teammate John Hayes in an interview with Tap Into two years ago. “We were lucky to get out of that tournament and win those two games.”
It was just as present in Raleigh, N.C., nearly three months later. Bona, there to play North Carolina in the 1968 NCAA Tournament, was put in a dump of a hotel while all-white teams from UNC, Davidson and Columbia were given top-flight lodging.
“The night before we played Carolina, I remember being in the room and guys were running up and down the hall screaming, ‘You n---- — ain’t playing here,’” Jim Satalin, a senior guard on that team, remembered. “It was frightening.”
It was even felt, internally, on a walk down State Street in Olean just weeks later.
That night, April 4, 1968, Lanier and Bill Kalbaugh, a close friend and teammate, had gone into town to play pool. It was while they were walking out that they learned of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I can remember Bob being very (hurt) by it,” Kalbaugh recalled years later. “It was devastating because things were just starting to turn around.”
Those were among the harrowing experiences, through a local lens, that African-Americans were subjected to over 50 years ago. That’s the kind of prejudicial treatment that people of color are still facing today.
WE WANT to believe, five decades later, that we’ve become a more tolerant and compassionate society.
And, in some ways, we have.
I think of the incredible ovation that black Bona players Marcus Posley and Dion Wright received after their final home game in 2016. I consider how revered Courtney Stockard was after fighting his way back from not one, but two broken foot injuries to become an all-conference player. I think of just how warm the reception was for each of the black All-Time Team members at halftime of the Hofstra game last December.
I understand that, in large part, those accolades are due to those men’s athletic accomplishments, but you also hope, in 2020, that those same sentiments — of closeness, understanding and respect — have better translated to society as a whole. And clearly, we haven’t yet arrived.
The most recent indication came last Tuesday when George Floyd, an African-American man (who was unarmed), died as a result of police brutality in Minneapolis. Unsettling video captured former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before an unresponsive Floyd ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
This made him merely the latest black man to die after an encounter with law enforcement, a list that, unfortunately, is growing too long to count.
EVERY TIME we’ve seemingly made the kind of progress to which Kalbaugh was referring, we’re issued a sobering reminder that there’s still very much an intrinsic problem with racism in this country.
For years, athletes have been the forefront of the call for change, with NBA players donning ‘I Can’t Breathe’ t-shirts after Eric Garner’s death in 2014 and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick spurring a widespread protest against the mistreatment of blacks by taking a knee during the national anthem.
Floyd’s death, however, was undeniably the tipping point, not just for athletes and coaches and teams, who have issued any number of anti-racism statements in recent days, but the country — and the world — at large.
Protests have erupted across the nation, some peaceful, but many leading to destruction, violence and an even stronger disconnect between law enforcement and citizens. It’s unlike anything we’ve seen since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, when the likes of Lanier and Butler were being oppressed due to their skin color during their trips to the south.
It’s deeply troubling to watch the country burn the way it has in the last few days. It’s unfortunate, and infuriating, that it’s come to this for there to be any chance of actual change.
Will that happen? Perhaps.
But change has to start, first and foremost, with each of us individually.
WHILE THE hate was apparent in Tampa and North Carolina, the love was clear inside the Reilly Center on Feb. 25, 1970.
That night, Kalbaugh and Lanier, co-captains of the team that would eventually reach the Final Four, best friends and roommates, led Bona to a 91-68 victory over Canisius in their final home game. It was after that contest that the two were photographed embracing, cheek to cheek, arms around one another, in what has become one of the most iconic pictures in program history.
Kalbaugh, from rural Troy, and Lanier, from inner-city Buffalo, came from two very different walks of life.
But for them, it was never about black and white; it was about accepting the other person for who they were.
It’s about equality.
“My high school, Catholic Central High School, was almost exclusively white,” Kalbaugh remembered. “We had 2,000 kids there, and there wasn’t a black kid in the school. Bob went to Bennett in Buffalo, which was predominantly black ...
“But our relationship wasn’t really based on that. We just hit it off. It wasn’t something where we said a black guy’s gotta room with a white guy. We just hit it off.”
As individuals, they made a difference. And that was one part of a profound message that current Bona coach Mark Schmidt issued on Monday night.
“Even if you do not consider yourself an agent for social change, everyone can make a difference,” his statement read. “It may feel difficult to create change in a big way, but we can all begin to make an impact by starting with our own families and communities. We will do our part at St. Bonaventure. I challenge everyone to do the same.”