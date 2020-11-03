So here we are at the midpoint of the season and maybe even in a better place than many Bills fans had hoped.
In a coronavirus-impacted campaign, where the NFL has mandated a seventh playoff team, Buffalo probably won’t need the cushion.
After Sunday’s tense win over the formerly division-dominating Patriots, the Bills are 6-2, 4-0 in the AFC East – for the first time since 1991 – and are perfectly positioned to win it.
With that 24-21 loss, New England fell to 2-5, 3½ games behind Buffalo, which also holds the tiebreaker, at least until they meet again, Dec. 28 in Foxboro.
Indeed, as the Pats toppled to third in the division, Miami (4-3), playing at home, moved up a notch, throttling the Rams, 28-17, though outgained in yardage 471-145. Thus, the Dolphins remained 1½ games behind the Bills, though they also lost the first meeting back in September at Miami Gardens. Those two teams don’t meet again until the regular season finale Jan. 3 in Orchard Park.
MEANWHILE, the Bills have more immediate issues.
The next two Sundays they will face elite teams, hosting Seattle (6-1) this weekend and traveling to Arizona (5-2) the next.
Buffalo will be the underdog in both and likely will be 6-4 after facing the Cardinals. Still, to all but the most myopic Bills fans, both those results were predictable.
It’s what happens in the final six games that will decide their fate.
That stretch will be preceded by a bye week, and before the final two games against the Pats and Dolphins, Buffalo will host the Chargers (2-5), go to San Francisco (4-4), come home against Pittsburgh (7-0) then travel to Denver (3-4).
What’s interesting is that the way the season could play out, the Bills’ easier path to the playoffs could well be winning the division rather than bidding for a Wild Card spot.
It’s not unlikely Buffalo, which currently has the third-best record in the AFC but is trailed by six teams within a game-and-a-half back, could win the division at 8-8.
CYNICS correctly point out that Buffalo’s start has been a bit lucky, with three of those six wins via a field goal. And it’s true. It took a lost Cam Newton fumble with 36 seconds to play for the Bills to secure a win over the Pats that seemed there to lose, or at very least be tied. Buffalo needed a controversial pass interference penalty, after blowing a 29-point lead, to beat the Rams 35-32. And the Dolphins were a successful onside kick in the closing minute away from tying or winning a game they ended up losing, 31-28.
And while this year’s New England squad is terribly flawed – tied for the fourth-worst record in the AFC – it outgained Buffalo (349-339) in yards, had more success on third down, was more effective punting and Newton actually had a better passer rating (81.1) than the Bills’ Josh Allen (65.5).
But the key statistic is that the Bills won the game and that has rarely been the case against New England over the last two decades.
After the game, a decidedly upbeat coach Sean McDermott admitted, “This is an emotional win for our entire city. A lot has gone into this to get us to where we are. (But) there’s still a lot of football yet to be played and a lot of things we have to get better at.”
COMING into the game, Buffalo had three areas of concern, though one of them might be at least partially solved.
The Bills had shown a decided inability to run the ball the first seven games, averaging a mere 97 yards, 29th of the NFL’s 32 teams. But, against the Patriots, they went for a season-high 190 yards and backs Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss (two rushing touchdowns) were the benefactors, getting 14 carries each and going for 86 and 81 yards, respectively.
That’s unlikely to happen every week, but it was encouraging to see the start of a dependable rushing attack emerge.
However, Buffalo’s defense still hasn’t figured out how to stop opposing running games. On a cold, windy (20-40 mph), rainy day when it knew what was coming, the Pats still pounded their way to 188 yards on the ground, second-most surrendered this season.
FINALLY, there is the enigma that is Allen.
The first quarter of the season, when he led the Bills to a 4-0 start, he averaged 332 passing yards per game, completed 71 percent of his throws, had a dozen touchdown tosses and only one interception and a glittering 124 passer rating while inserting himself into the early discussion for NFL MVP.
These past four games, Buffalo is 2-2, he’s completing 63 percent of his passes for an average of 209 yards a game with four touchdowns, an equal number of interceptions and a 75.0 passer rating.
The quality of competition in those two four-game stretches is about equal and both featured two home games and two away. To be sure, Sunday wasn’t conducive to throwing the ball, but that doesn’t account for the dramatic difference in Allen’s numbers in the first two quarters of the season.
Indeed, the biggest question for Buffalo’s offensive coaching staff is which is the real Josh Allen, Quarter 1, Quarter 2 or in between?
