It’s the perfect example of both the conceivable highs and unavoidable lows any number of teams will undoubtedly experience this year.
On Sunday, Richmond went into vaunted Rupp Arena and dominated the second half en route to a resounding 76-64 victory over No. 10 Kentucky. In doing so, it picked up as quality a regular-season win for the Atlantic 10 in recent memory and demonstrated why it was selected as the league favorite this season. Two days later, fresh off its first national ranking in a decade, it was brought to a standstill, becoming the latest A-10 member to have to pause team activities due to recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
How’s that for a reward?
The Spiders are hoping against hope that a positive case from last week’s testing will turn up negative on a followup test. If so, they might be able to resume their highly anticipated season sooner than later. But they’ve already had to postpone Wednesday’s game at Charleston and Saturday’s home-opener against Furman and will be subject to a two-week shutdown if that positive is confirmed.
And just like that, the sheer elation that came from beating the Wildcats might well be replaced by growing despair as the remainder of their non-league schedule, including games versus No. 15 West Virginia and Vanderbilt, is jeopardized, as is the cascading momentum from knocking off a blue-blood on its own floor.
THE RICHMOND situation is only the latest element in what promised, and has turned out to be, an unpredictable, scattershot of a campaign for the A-10 and Division I basketball as a whole.
Consider the following:
Just over a week into the season, the A-10 has a team (Rhode Island) that’s played five games and three (Fordham, UMass, St. Bonaventure) which have played none. Eleven of the conference’s 14 squads have gotten at least one game in. Of the three that haven’t, UMass and the Bonnies were scheduled to resume practice this week while Fordham hit pause on Sunday and won’t open its season until Dec. 19 at the earliest.
While in a normal year its teams would play between 11 and 13 non-league games, the A-10 this season has an average of six non-conference tilts. An average was needed due to just how wide a range there is in the number of games these teams managed in the chaotic, ever-changing practice that was (and still is) November and December scheduling.
ONLY FOUR teams (George Mason, La Salle, Richmond and VCU) were able — as of Thursday — to schedule a full nine non-league games (the maximum number allowed by the NCAA this winter), and a combined six of those contests have been either canceled or postponed by COVID-19. Saint Louis currently has eight on its docket and Davidson has seven; URI and Saint Joe’s began with seven, but are currently at six and five, respectively, due to postponements.
Bona, the local team, currently has four non-league games — against Akron at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and home against Saint Francis (Pa.), Hofstra and Buffalo. And while all four are against rock-solid mid-majors (Hofstra was chosen to win the CAA while Akron and UB were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the MAC), it isn’t exactly a slate that lends itself to at-large consideration … through no fault of Bona’s (more on that in a later story).
Duquesne and Fordham, meanwhile, have just three scheduled non-conference contests. And UMass? After having to cancel their four season-opening games at the “Bubbleville” event, the Minutemen are down to just one — yes, one — out-of-conference game, on Dec. 13 at Northeastern.
That’s beyond unfortunate for the team that welcomes back arguably the A-10’s most talented player in sophomore big man Tre Mitchell.
ADDITIONALLY, 11 A-10 teams have been able to nail down at least one game against a Power 5/AAC/Big East (an already-challenging practice that became even more difficult in a pandemic), including eight with two more, highlighted by Rhode Island’s five. And that, plus the number of games it gets in, will be vital for a league that depends so greatly on those components come Tournament time (although how the Big Dance and its selection process play out this year is anyone’s guess).
The three that don’t currently have such an opportunity: Bona, Duquesne and UMass.
And last week’s sentiment that the A-10 had gotten off to a rocky start? It turns out that was a bit premature.
Nine days in, the league has performed splendidly, providing early evidence that this might, indeed, be a monster year for the A-10, with (aside from Richmond’s win over Kentucky) URI pummeling South Florida and Seton Hall and taking No. 18 Arizona State to the wire; VCU toppling Memphis; Davidson beating UNLV and nearly knocking off Texas (78-76) and Providence (63-62) and Saint Louis beating LSU.
With that, the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the preseason poll have so far lived up to the billing in the early going, with Richmond checking in at No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and Saint Louis coming in at No. 28 (as the third-highest team in the ‘also receiving votes’ category).”