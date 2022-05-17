OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library are conducting a Flash used book sale through June 6 at the library, 134 N. Second St.
The sale includes a reusable blue grocery bag and all the fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, along with DVDs and CDs that someone can fit in the bag — all for only $5.
Through the month of May, library patrons can also see bookmark art that area students have created. Bookmarks from Olean, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale students can be found in the gallery, and the Portville student’s bookmarks can be found near the book sale. Starting this year, the contest is called the Peg Bothner Annual Bookmark Contest. The contest was named in honor of Bothner, a long-time Friends board member who was particularly involved with the contest due to her love of art. Her work and paintings can still be found at the Tri County Art Council.
The Olean Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5pm Saturday; and closed Sunday. For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.facebook.com/friendsoftheoleanlibrary