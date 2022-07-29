OLEAN — Local artist Jack Kelly, who Lives in both Olean and New York City, will return to the Olean Public Library for a second exhibit of his work this August.
The exhibit opens Tuesday with a reception at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, to which the community is invited.
Jack grew up in Olean; he attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Olean High School in 1952.
His life has been an adventure, one highlight of which was a chance visit to the home of Ernest Hemingway. During a U.S. Navy cruise to Cuba, Jack and a friend decided to search out Hemingway; following laborious directions in Spanish and a long bus ride, they appeared at his front gate.
“Visitors by Appointment Only” read the sign.
They knocked anyway, and Hemingway appeared at the door. “Come on in, boys, I could see your ship enter the harbor this morning.”
They ended up spending the afternoon with the legendary writer.
Later, when he and his wife, Olean native Marcia Marcus, traveled to the West Coast, they stopped at Gethsemani Trappist monastery, the home of the late monk, Thomas Merton, a friend of Marcia’s uncle, poet Robert Lax. They were surprised that this beautiful place had rooms for guests and a dining room to serve them. Their book series, “Sanctuaries: A Guide to Lodgings in Monasteries, Abbeys and Retreats,” based on 300 such visits, grew out of that.
Jack photographed the monasteries and retreats, and his photos were turned into sketches for the series. A number of these books are available to borrow from the Olean Public Library.
That was the beginning of Jack’s turn to painting and drawing. He began to take classes, and he developed a particular interest in drawing and sketching faces.
As with his previous exhibit, which featured his renditions of Leonardo da Vinci’s facial miniature “Grotesques,” the current exhibit will feature Kelly’s interpretation of William Blake’s illustrated version of "The Divine Comedy."
"The Divine Comedy" was written by Dante Alighieri in the 13th century. The story has captivated artists for centuries, as they have have illustrated his work, adding a visual dimension. The Comedy takes a journey through the vicissitudes of life and describes the rewards and punishments individuals earn through their greed, lust, honesty and love. The places where souls arrive — Limbo, Purgatory, Heaven or Hell — are graphically described.
William Blake (1757-1827), an English poet and artist, was fascinated by the story and interpreted the magic of Dante’s tale in his own artistic way. Blake’s drawings were printed in a beautiful book published by Taschen, which was gifted to Jack by a New York friend. Jack was entranced by the faces in Blake’s rendition.
“What you see are my drawings of these faces, enlarged to study and reflect how faces speak," Jack said. "As you look at the faces, they look at you.”
The Library hosts a different artist every month. In September, come in and enjoy the Twin Tier Photography Show in the Gallery. The Twin Tier Camera Club, which has more than 30 members from the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, is an active and successful competitor in regional photography competitions.
In October, the Library will host photographer Cari Matejka. The CEO of Literacy of Love, Cari spends a great deal of time in Uganda aiding children and families in need. Her photographs depict the often difficult but always hopeful life in Uganda.
Artists of any medium may apply to exhibit their work at the Library. Please send an email to programming@oleanlibrary.org or call (716) 372-0200 for more information.