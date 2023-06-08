Olean First Baptist Mission Board chair Sharon Anthony shared a message of thanks:
We want to say THANK YOU to the Billy and Cathy Fraser Grant Program through the United Way for supplying the project through which more than 120 families received personal care kits as a supplement to food vouchers.
The Billy and Cathy Fraser Grant Program makes it possible to eliminate humiliation and offer hope. The Olean First Baptist Church has operated a food voucher program called We Are His Hands (WAHH) outreach in Olean for at least eight years. During that time, it has served many families and individuals. Despite being described as “transitory” in early 2021, inflation has remained high since, even reaching a four-decade high of 9.1% over the summer of 2022.
As you can imagine, the demand has increased in recent months due to inflation. It has been noted that these families and individuals also have needs for personal hygiene and non-food items such as toilet paper and laundry detergent. WAHH provides the necessities of life, not covered by government assistance programs that most people take for granted such as laundry soap, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper and other personal care hygiene products.
This hygiene bag is giving immeasurable value in offering accessible personal hygiene, self-confidence, motivation for self-care, and just letting those in need know that there is someone who cares enough to provide for their basic personal hygiene needs.