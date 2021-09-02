Couple engaged

Victoria Ann Djurnevec of Olean is engaged to Shawn Edward Washington, also of Olean. The bride-elect, daughter of Cindy Kohnen and Mario Djurnevec Jr., is a freelancer and student. The bridegroom-elect, a roofer, is the son of BillieJo Brown and Joseph Washington Jr. An Oct. 29, 2022, ceremony is planned.

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...