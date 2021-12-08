OLEAN — This year’s local ceremony of the Worldwide Candle Lighting in memory of all deceased children will be held virtually in individual homes, with sign-on to begin at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting, this event held in communities around the globe is organized by The Compassionate Friends and held every year on the second Sunday in December, with candles lighted at 7 p.m. in every time zone. As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lighted in the next, creating a 24-hour wave of light that encircles the globe.
Participants must pre-register in advance to take part in the virtual candle lighting at the following link: https://www.compassionatefriends.org/virtual-worldwide-candle-lighting/
Participants will be given an individual unique link and passcode for use only by them (when they register in advance) to be able to join this webinar from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device.
In the meantime, those interested are asked to post names, photos and memories of children on the local FaceBook 2021 Worldwide Candle Lighting event page found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1031106700796362 and to place an ornament on the white Children's Memorial Tree located in Olean's Lincoln Park on the East State Street side of the park, across from the Olean Municipal Building.
For anyone unable to attend the live webinar event, organizers ask that you consider lighting your candle at home Sunday at 7 p.m. to join us in spirit as we remember our children gone too soon.
Beth and Kathy Boser, the mother and grandmother of Noah Boser, who died in 2002 at the age of 7 months while in the care of a local daycare provider, have sponsored this local Olean ceremony in his memory for the past 20 years.
They said “whether a child died recently or years ago, the loss is felt in our hearts forever. We sponsor our local ceremonies because we feel others might like to join us in memory of a child who was special to them. The children we mourn have died at all ages and from many different causes, but our love for them unites us. What better tribute to Noah and the other children in our communities who we so sorely miss.”