Two area superintendents, Rick Moore of the Olean City School District, and Tony Giannicchi of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, reacted to the governor’s announcement that the decision to reopen schools won’t be made until August.
Moore said the district’s School Reopening Task Force, which is broken up into three different sub groups, have been working on determining how the schools will reopen safely for students and staff.
He said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Wednesday won’t affect the plans being made by the task force as the group has been setting up different scenarios for various phases of a reopening.
“We have a lot of people working on this already … and we’re going to be prepared to go both ways” for a reopening, which would be determined by a continued decline in the pandemic or by a spike in the state.
“We did a huge survey (with the school community), and I think we have around 80% of our people who would like to send our kids back” to school, Moore said of the 600 surveys received. “We’re planning on following social distancing … and we’ll have layers and layers of precautions.”
He said the district also plans to offer an online, remote version of classes for families and students unable or uncomfortable with attending in-school programs.
“We’re kind of blending it both ways so families will have a choice,” he added.
Cuomo did indicate that the state would be offering more guidelines to follow on Monday.
At Allegany-Limestone, Giannicchi said, “I think the only thing we can do in our control is plan for three options. Fully opening, hybrid opening in school in addition to online instruction and online instruction only.”