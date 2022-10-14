OLEAN — Olean General Hospital Auxiliary has launched its Veterans Day fundraiser, which runs through Nov. 11. Honor a veteran by purchasing a 1 1/2-inch metal, United States veteran pin for $10.
The pins are a symbol that reflect the heroism of the veteran’s service in the U.S. military and can be worn on a hat or jacket. All pins come packaged in a special patriotic envelope which can be mailed directly to the veteran being honored along with a customizable message.
All proceeds generated from the OGH Auxiliary fundraiser will be used to support local veterans.
Veterans Day pins can be purchased online at www.oghgiftshop.com as well, or contact Audrea Sirianni at (716) 375-7377 or asirianni@ogh.org.