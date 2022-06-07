FREEDOM -- State police reported Tuesday that three men are facing felony assault charges after several stabbings on Friday.
Machias-based troopers responded Friday to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville after three victims were reported to have non-life-threatening stab wounds. Troopers reported the three, as well as three suspects, were migrant workers on a farm in Freedom, and the victims had been stabbed with several items including a kitchen knife and beer bottles.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged David Del Carmen Ibarra, 21, Alberto Ibarra Del Carmen, 36, and Jose L. Del Carmen Ibarra, 25, with second-degree assault, a class D felony. All three were arraigned in the town of Freedom court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were contacted by troopers, and authorities believe the suspects entered the country illegally.
The NYSP Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.