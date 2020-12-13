ALBANY — Another 106 New Yorkers died Saturday from the coronavirus as hospitalizations continue to trend upward, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday.
Since March, a total of 27,785 people have died from COVID-19 in New York.
Across New York, 5,410 people were hospitalized as of Saturday, according to the state data, up 51 from the previous day. Of those patients, 1,009 people were in intensive care units.
The state also confirmed another 10,194 cases based on the return Saturday of 205,250 tests. That’s a positive rate of 4.96%.
The state is watching hospitalizations closely in this recent surge and using that as a factor in determining whether to limit economic activity and other gatherings.
Across Western New York, 74% of available hospital beds were in use for treating coronavirus patients, the governor’s office reported. Most of the state’s regions had similar percentages of hospital bed occupancy, while New York City and Long Island only had 19% of beds available.
Cuomo indicated Friday that his staff would work over the weekend on analyzing the most recent data — and possibly reset some of the business and activity restrictions that come in the yellow, orange and red zone designations. That could mean more restrictions to indoor dining across the state.
Already, Cuomo has said indoor dining in New York City will stop Monday, but that hair salons and gyms in orange zones (like Syracuse) can reopen with limits.
”All the experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that’s exactly what’s happening around the country,” Cuomo said. “The problem is the cold weather is driving people indoors, which in turn is driving more spread. Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing.”
Cuomo said the “vaccine is coming and there is light at the end of this long tunnel, but we must remain vigilant until it is available widely.”