While many students settle into new routines of remote learning, hundreds of thousands still don’t have the devices or connectivity they need to learn online. That’s unacceptable.
Basic education is the constitutional right of every child in the nation. When students don’t have the essential tools for learning — regardless of whether public school instruction happens remotely, in traditional classrooms or some shifting combination of the two — that right is compromised.
Even though school districts and state leaders have had months to prepare for this unusual fall semester, significant percentages of K-12 students still do not have the technology or internet connectivity required for remote learning.
The greatest shortcoming is in access to broadband, with officials in several states estimating that as many as 75% of students don’t have reliable access to the internet. Many students also still need learning devices like tablets or laptop computers, according to school district reopening plans and digital access surveys in many states.
Philanthropy, private business and other community partners have stepped in to help close the technology gap for U.S. students. Organizations are raising funds to help close the digital divide and support remote learning, kickstarted by Microsoft and other high-tech companies. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has vowed to match individual donations to this digital equity initiative up to $1 million per unique donor.
This admirable effort is sure to make a difference in the ongoing effort to help give children the tools they need to learn in these challenging times.
But what about the longer term? The pandemic has clearly shown that student access to technology is essential, not a luxury. As such, it calls for a sustainable, secure source of funding — no small task during these uncertain times.
And as districts are learning, remote online instruction is about more than distributing laptops and wifi hotspots. It requires ongoing support and systemwide change. This makes new grant-funded positions in public schools worth watching.
As an example, Tableau Foundation has provided a $200,000 grant to fund a new digital equity manager in the Seattle public school system. The manager will be charged both with identifying and aligning resources to meet immediate needs and identifying long-term, systemic improvements to make remote online learning a reality for every student in the district.
If this position works as intended, crossing classroom and building boundaries to connect each student to remote learning, it could be a model for other districts in ensuring remote instruction isn’t leaving some kids behind.
— Tribune News Service