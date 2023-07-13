ALFRED — Kishan Zuber is joining Alfred State College as the vice president of enrollment management, beginning Aug. 7.
Before joining a higher education marketing firm specializing in recruitment and customer relationship management systems, Zuber spent most of her professional life at State University of New York (SUNY) institutions including Delhi where she worked in web and electronic media. At Binghamton University, she served in a variety of positions as an assistant dean, assistant director, and assistant coach. As a first-generation student, she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a master’s in student affairs and diversity, both from Binghamton.
Zuber has previously served as a vice president at Waybetter Marketing and private schools Wilkes University and Wells College.