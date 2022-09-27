Cornell Cooperative Extension and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has partnered to sponsor a Zoom meeting Oct. 12 on the highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The disease is often spread by migrating waterfowl, but threatens over 46 million commercial and backyard poultry operations in 40 states. The number of birds testing positive for the disease is near 2,500.
“All poultry farmers, hobbyists, and enthusiasts are invited to join Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Livestock Program Work Team and NYS Agriculture and Markets to learn more about this disease, what we know so far about the current outbreak, and how we should prepare moving into the heart of the fall migration,” said Amy Barkley, livestock and beginning farm specialist with the Southwestern New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program through Cooperative Extension.
The Zoom meeting is free and will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Registration is required by visiting https://www.tinyurl.com/HPAIFall22. The presentation will be recorded for those who are not able to attend the meeting and will be automatically sent to those who have registered.
Local flock owners can contact local Cornell Cooperative Extension offices for more information on steps to take to protect their flocks.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)