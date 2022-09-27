Cornell Cooperative Extension and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has partnered to sponsor a Zoom meeting Oct. 12 on the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The disease is often spread by migrating waterfowl, but threatens over 46 million commercial and backyard poultry operations in 40 states. The number of birds testing positive for the disease is near 2,500.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social