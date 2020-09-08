OLEAN — Officials hope to get more comments from the public on the next phase of Walkable Olean.
The city will host a virtual public information meeting via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Bob Ring, director of public works, on the Walkable Olean Phase III project on East State Street.
City officials hope the project will restore the street, improve crossings at intersections and mid-block between Lincoln Park and city hall and create a shared-use sidewalk on the north side of the street from Barry Street to the Allegheny River Valley Trail near the East State Street bridge.
The project is in its design phase, with officials seeking input on the plans from the community. Construction is expected in 2021.
“The biggest decision is whether to do a roundabout at East State Street and Barry, or a signalized intersection,” Ring said, adding that either way, pedestrian crossings will be improved.
Several vehicle-pedestrian accidents have been reported at the intersection over the years, with short crossing times, long travel distances and poor signaling criticized.
In August, consultants set up shop at the REAP Farmer’s Market at Lincoln Square to get feedback from those who use the area. That feedback will be added to that received during the Zoom meeting.
The project is expected to be covered almost entirely by state and federal dollars. It was one of 11 projects to receive funds under the 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative, with $1.2 million allocated. In 2019, the state announced a $663,000 Transportation Alternative Program grant for the project. Those funds will be used primarily for the shared use path.
The project is one of three planned under the 2011 Walkable Olean umbrella, aimed at restoring the downtown infrastructure. Phase 1 included the $10 million North Union Street overhaul with new water and wastewater infrastructure, new streets and five roundabouts. Phase 2, which began this summer, aims to reconstruct Main Street between North Union and Front streets, improving pedestrian access between the Boardmanville neighborhood and downtown.
Several other city-run projects are in the pipeline using DRI funds. Similar projects are planned for South Union Street and West State Street, while planning continues on new sidewalks and landscape-type work on North Union Street. Planned revitalization at Oak Hill Park is also on the drawing board with DRI funds, with the Common Council in August urging the mayor’s office to include a proposed dog park that had been dropped by planners.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781607700?pwd=RU5xRVdnZVk2SldwbkV0UWptcUFrUT09, and log in with the meeting ID 837 8160 7700 and passcode Olean. Attendees may also call in to (646) 558-8656. Use the Meeting ID 837 8160 7700 and passcode 985382.