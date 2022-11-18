OLEAN — Join the Zonta Club of Olean 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church for a vendor fair promoting the work of women and women-owned businesses in the area.
Thirty vendors representing a variety of different goods and services will be on hand to help with holiday shopping. Vendors will be selling food products including Ann Marie’s baklava, body care products, florals, holiday-themed arts and crafts, artwork, fabrics and more.
Also on hand are local non-profits like the SPCA in Cattaraugus County and Literacy of Love.
The Zonta Club is also sponsoring a virtual holiday raffle. Prizes from local businesses will be available to win.
Tickets are available for purchase at H&R Block, The Paper Factory, McCarthy’s Emporium, GOACC, Olean Family YMCA, or through any Zonta Club Member.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Prizes may be viewed on the website or Facebook page. You have to have a ticket to win. Prizes include Cutco knives, gift baskets, lottery tickets, a handmade quilt, gift certificates to Yoga Betsy, the YMCA, Reid’s Food Barn, Napoli Pizza, and much more.
Prizes will be drawn Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Watch live on the club's Facebook page via www.oleanzonta.org.
For more information, a complete list of vendors, to buy tickets for the virtual raffle and/or view the raffle items, visit the website.