OLEAN — Join the Zonta Club of Olean 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church for a vendor fair promoting the work of women and women-owned businesses in the area.

Thirty vendors representing a variety of different goods and services will be on hand to help with holiday shopping. Vendors will be selling food products including Ann Marie’s baklava, body care products, florals, holiday-themed arts and crafts, artwork, fabrics and more.

