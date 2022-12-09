OLEAN — The Zonta Club of Olean sponsored a virtual holiday raffle with a live drawing on Facebook earlier this week. More than 90 prizes were available to win and more than $8,000 was raised to benefit women's health services in the area.
The virtual raffle replaces the former Breast Cancer Bingo event held each October. COVID-19 and other restrictions shuttered that event but the Zonta Club of Olean remains committed to providing services for women and girls locally.
“Women are resilient and resourceful,” said Ashlie DeArmitt, Zonta Club president. “We weren’t able to host our incredibly successful bingo event so we shifted gears and found another way to continue to be successful, support women in our community, and maintain our strong ties with community organizations, businesses and individuals.”
Zonta members secured 93 gift baskets, each worth at least $50, to raffle. Those who purchased tickets could see if they won in real time. Zonta member Ann Marie Wright served as host for the raffle drawing.
“Each of our members was so active in securing donations and in selling tickets,” Wright said. “I am excited and proud of us as a community to come together in this way to support women with whom we live, work and play.”
Monetary sponsors of the raffle were the Pulaski Club, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Tasta Pizza, Hedley Brook Insurance Agency, Wendy Brand, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Duggan and Duggan, Eileen and Dan Wallace, Fox Financial, Community Bank, N.A., Southern Tier Realty Company, Susan Kelley Stevenson, Argentieri Brothers Inc., and Precision Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC.
The Janice Randall Agency provided funding for the raffle tickets and Good Times of Olean provided space for the event.