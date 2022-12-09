Zonta Club

Ann Marie Wright announces raffle prize winners during a FaceBook Live event hosted Tuesday by the Zonta Club of Olean.

 Provided

OLEAN — The Zonta Club of Olean sponsored a virtual holiday raffle with a live drawing on Facebook earlier this week. More than 90 prizes were available to win and more than $8,000 was raised to benefit women's health services in the area.

The virtual raffle replaces the former Breast Cancer Bingo event held each October. COVID-19 and other restrictions shuttered that event but the Zonta Club of Olean remains committed to providing services for women and girls locally.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social