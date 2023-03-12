OLEAN — Each year the Zonta Club of Olean recognizes women in the community for empowering other women.
On March 8, International Women’s Day, each woman is then presented with a yellow rose, the symbol of friendship and the official flower of Zonta. This year there are two recipients, Mary Przybyla and Jackie Reed.
Przybyla, rehabilitation specialist at Absolut Care of Allegany, was nominated by Mikki Cole for her tireless work as a physical therapist.
“Mary is an extraordinary women,” Cole said. “She goes out of her way to help the elderly she cares for. She will dress up and bring them special things to make their days better and fun, including bringing her curling iron to curl the residents’ hair so they feel good about themselves.”
Reed, secretary of the Olean Mural Project, was nominated by Zonta member Paula Derwick. Reed was instrumental in spearheading the Olean Mural Project, which brought muralist Meg Saligman back to her hometown to complete the mural.
“Without Jackie’s dedication to this project, the mural project would never have happened,” Derwick said. “This is a great example of how one ripple can turn into a wave.”
The Zonta Club of Olean stated both women "exemplify the compassion, empathy, drive and love for community that the Zonta Club of Olean represents."