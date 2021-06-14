OLEAN — The Zonta Club of Olean awarded two scholarships to area students — Alexa Hill of Wellsville and Jaime Snyder of Allegany received scholarships in their pursuit of higher education.
Hill received the Young Woman in Public Affairs Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Zonta awards the scholarship to "young women who participates in public affairs by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy."
Hill plans to attend Georgetown University in the fall, pursuing a joint degree in business and global affairs. She hopes to one day be a U.S. Diplomat and U.S. Ambassador. She is the valedictorian of her class, a National Merit Commended Student and is fluent in Spanish.
Included among her many community and educational activities are editor-in-chief of her high school yearbook, DECA (Distributive Education Club of America) member, Music on the Lawn participant and blood drive volunteer.
She also volunteered at the Allegany County Democratic Committee headquarters and participated in its postcard project to register people to vote, and distributed campaign literature for county, state and national candidates.
“I have a passion for maternal mortality, women’s health, women’s empowerment and world hunger,” she said. “I am thankful to Zonta for this scholarship as it will help me in fighting for women and women’s rights globally.”
Snyder was awarded the continuing education scholarship in the amount of $500 so that she may pursue studies in physical education at SUNY Brockport.
The continuing education scholarship is for women age 25 and older seeking a college degree. Snyder already has a degree in psychology and worked in public health for 10 years with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. She then moved to the Dominican Republic to serve as the director of a GAP year program organizing Spanish and Bible classes and caring for students.
“I believe in empowering students and seeing them as individuals,” she said. “I believe in supporting the next generation and am thankful to Zonta for this scholarship to help me do just that.”